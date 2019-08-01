Sainz intentionally missed Turn 15 at Hockenheim which led to spin

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he intentionally ran wide at Turn 15 before spinning out, which cost him over 30 seconds of track time.

The Spaniard was one of many drivers caught out by the low grip track surface in the wet conditions at the Turn 15 exit, which is part of a drag strip at Hockenheim.

Sainz was able to recover and return to the race, while others hit the wall during the race.

Sainz's McLaren teammate Lando Norris revealed after the race that he tested the exit grip on his way to the grid, which almost put him out of the Grand Prix before it had started.

Drivers complained about the drag strip post-race, which doesn't precisely fall in line with other comments they've been aiming in recent months regarding how unpunishing certain tracks are,

"There is a lack of consistency in the comments that we expose," Sainz admitted. "I think what we were surprised by is that there was tarmac that was slippery. As a driver, you see tarmac and you say 'if I go wide here, no problem'.

"I actually went wide on purpose and missed the corner, saying 'I'm going to miss the corner on purpose, go wide and come back'. And suddenly I found this ungrippy surface.

"That's why I was so frustrated on the radio, I felt stupid. I could have easily made the corner. I didn't commit to the corner to not lose time by trying to keep it tight, and I missed 35 seconds of race time by doing that.

"The frustration from the driver comes from thinking there is grip and then there's not. Next time we will know and not go there, if there is a next time in Germany."

Drag strip run-off accelerated the cars

Sainz takes particular criticism with the run-off at Turn 15, as he found by looking at the data that the tarmac accelerated the cars toward the barrier, which he believes is a safety concern.

"The only criticism is that the tarmac accelerated the car," he said. "You can see on the data, that as soon as you run [wide], you go from a certain speed to a fast speed.

"I think in terms of safety, that is not correct, that tarmac accelerates the car towards the barrier. If they're going to take that tarmac there and make it more grippy, they should put gravel there.

"I like that that kind of exercise penalises a driver. If it makes it a bit too unsafe by accelerating a car, then put something that penalises the driver. That's my standpoint."