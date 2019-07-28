user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Norris set to start from the back of the grid

  • Published on 28 Jul 2019 12:20
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris is set to start the German Grand Prix from 19th on the grid after McLaren changed parts on his car overnight. 

The Woking squad discovered an issue with the Briton's battery after the session, which may have cost Norris a spot in Q2 amid a tight midfield battle.

A statement from the FIA read that McLaren swapped out Norris' MGU-K, energy store and control electronics for new components, which all exceed the number that can be used penalty-free during a season. 

"We had an issue with the battery pack in qualifying with his car," said team principal Andreas Seidl after Saturday's session.

"So we lost one-tenth with that, which would have been enough to progress to Q2, then it would maybe have been a different story."

Norris will start from P20, sharing the back row with Sebastian Vettel, who failed to set a time in qualifying after he sustained a turbo issue on his out lap in Q1.

The 19-year-old said that his Q1 exit was the first time this year that he has let himself and the team down.

"I just didn't put my sectors together when it counted and that cost me," said Norris. "There was nothing too much, a quarter of a tenth. Very small mistakes which cost that much stopped me from getting into Q2 today.

"I'm frustrated but at the same time it's the first time this year that I've left myself and the team down. The car was there or thereabouts where it needed to.

"But this is the first time I've let the team down when there was more potential in the car, and Carlos was in Q3 again. I need to move on and look to tomorrow."

Sebastian Vettel also received a new control electronics but was starting at the back of the grid regardless following his qualifying breakdown.


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
cour-pic
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 22
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 10
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (19)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar