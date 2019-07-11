Rokit extends title sponsor deal with Williams until 2023

Rokit has extended its deal to remain the title sponsor of Williams until 2023.

The telecommunications company joined the Grove squad in 2019, joining as its title sponsor following the end of the partnership between Williams and former title sponsor Martini.

Williams has endured a tough season so far, fighting at the back of the field with its car far off the pace of its rivals.

"We are delighted to announce this extension to our partnership with ROKiT," said Williams deputy team prinicpal Claire Williams.

"As I said in February, this is a natural partnership based on shared values of innovation, engineering excellence and trust. ROKiT joined the team at a challenging time and it means a great deal to us that they believe in our vision and are committed to helping us achieve it.

"I’ve personally enjoyed working with the team at ROKiT and look forward to continuing this work in the years ahead.”

Williams claims that both brands have "benefitted from synergies between the two companies" since the start of the partnership, while Rokit has "already seen dramatic results from the partnership across multiple areas, including branding, hospitality and a technical collaboration".

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of Rokit said: “Our relationship with the Williams Racing team supports our position as a global player in the mobile phone industry, entertainment and drinks business.

"We have exciting plans to produce exclusive ROKiT Williams Racing content for our ROKiT phones, as well as strong distribution for ABK and Bogarts. I am also committed to helping the team get back onto the podium, where they should be.”