Steiner 'doesn't understand' doubt over Silverstone's F1 future

  • Published on 05 Jul 2019 13:02
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he doesn't understand why Formula 1 and Silverstone are finding it difficult to pen an agreement to keep the circuit on the calendar.

Silverstone's current contract expires after the 2019 event, following the activation of a release clause in 2017.

MORE: Magnussen had 'handshake' deal with Force India for 2014 seat | Grosjean: Drivers know better than anyone what's best for 2021

While Silverstone has confirmed that it is continuing to negotiate with Liberty Media, Steiner is hoping that the 'classic' circuit remains on the schedule going forward.

"Commercially, it doesn't make much of a difference to us," the Italian said. "Emotionally, it makes a difference.

"Silverstone is one of the classics and I'm the first one to say at some stage if commercial doesn't make sense anymore, then we can't live with classics and the good old days.

"For me, at Silverstone there must be a way to make it commercially viable. I don't understand why not, a lot of races can do it. I hope it stays, it's an interesting track.

"A lot of teams are in England, there's a big following of motorsport in England. It's the home of motorsport and there should be things put in place to make it stay."

Second US race good for F1, not Haas

Steiner says that a second race in the United States would benefit Formula 1, but not so much Haas, who already has grand recognition in the US.

Liberty Media has explored the possibility of establishing a second race in the US, with a deal in Miami for 2020 coming close to being confirmed before the settlement was postponed. 

"I talk in general for F1, it is interesting to have more races in the US because it's a growing market, F1 in the US," Steiner said. 

"There is a potential which is huge, there is a big population and F1 is not big there. It's very important for F1 to grow in the US. For Haas, it's not really important.

"Mr [Gene] Haas started this team to get his brand recognition around the world.

"In the US the market share of Haas is over 50 per cent in machine tools, so there is not a lot to be gained from that one. But in general, if F1 grows in the US, it's good for all of us."


