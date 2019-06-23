REV Group Grand Prix at Road America: Rossi takes victory by almost half a minute

user icon
<strong>REV Group Grand Prix at Road America:</strong> Rossi takes victory by almost half a minute

  • Published on 23 Jun 2019 20:34
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Rossi dominated proceedings at Road America to take his second win of the season, crossing the line half a minute ahead of Team Penske's Will Power.

Rossi started the race on the front row alongside Colton Herta, and overtook his semi-teammate on the opening lap in a stunning move around the outside of Turn 3.

Rossi never looked back and as he pulled the gap to Herta, who soon found himself behind Power as the two clashed while battling.

Herta's day got worse as during his first pit stop, his fuel pump had an issue which delayed his time in the box, and cost him time to the leaders.

Herta, who became IndyCar's youngest ever pole-sitter on Saturday, ended up crossing the line in eighth after an intense late-race battle.

The 19-year-old pitted towards the end of the race for the Firestone reds, which offered little grip to him in the final laps while running in fourth place.

Scott Dixon, James Hinchcliffe and Felix Rosenqvist all got past Herta, although not easily, as the race winner from the Circuit of the Americas put up a fight despite the low grip.

Dixon pulled off a sensational recovery after dropping to last on the opening lap. The reigning champion was tagged by Ryan Hunter-Reay, but the Chip Ganassi racer pushed on to keep his championship hopes alive. 

Reigning Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud was ninth, ahead of Takuma Sato and Hunter-Reay.

There was one official retirement from the race, as Marco Andretti was hit with problems with his #98 Andretti Autosport car, which sidelined him on lap 18.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

