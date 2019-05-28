Daly hoping to soon land full-time drive

Conor Daly is hoping that his performance at the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 will be enough to soon secure him a full-time drive in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Daly was in the fight towards the front for most of the race, but found himself dropping back to 10th after the final safety car restart which occurred with just a handful of laps to go.

Daly entered the race with Andretti Autosport, his only scheduled entry for the 2019 season.

“I never really know what is good enough,” said the Indiana-born racer. “You know we’ve been on podiums, we’ve run around passing the most cars in a year and led laps.

"Winning helps, obviously, and we haven’t done that. I don’t what’s enough but I’m not going to go away. I really want to run here full-time.

“You never really know when a shot like this will come with a team like this. I just wish we could be here more often.”

Daly was running fourth prior to a multi-car crash that triggered a red flag. On the restart, gear issues saw him lose a number of spots - but he still managed to pick up his best ever finish at Indianapolis.

“He did a great job all month,” said Michael Andretti. “And really I kind of screwed him up. We told our guys if they can get the front wing adjustment in, do it.

"I should have told them leave the front wing alone and it cost him like three spots. Otherwise he would have been right there with Alex [Rossi]."