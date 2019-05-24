user icon
Kanaan fastest after 'Carb Day' at Indianapolis

  • Published on 24 May 2019 19:23
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Tony Kanaan topped the final practice session before the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, which takes place on Sunday.

The session was slightly after rain fell this morning, resulting in the session being shortened to 80 minutes.

Kanaan was ahead of rookie Santino Ferrucci, while Takuma Sato, who won the gruelling 200 lap race in 2017 was third.

Jordan King, who joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing alongside Sato and Graham Rahal for the upcoming race, was fourth in the charts.

Rahal, who ended the day in 17th, was the only driver to make contact with the wall during the session, doing so on the exit of Turn 2.

James Davison was fifth, but had a close call with Juncos' Kyle Kaiser as both drivers made their way back to the pits. Davison's teammate Sebastien Bourdais was sixth.

Alexander Rossi was the only Andretti car inside the top teen, as he ended the session ahead of Charlie Kimball and rookie Colton Herta.

Will Power was the sole Penske inside the top ten, as teammates Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden were 12th and 13th respectively, with James Hinchcliffe lodged between them all in 11th.

Simon Pagenaud in the fourth Penske was down in 22nd, as he prepares to start the Indy 500 from pole position for the first time in his career. 

Newgarden set the most amount of laps of anyone during the session, racking up 72 laps. Ben Hanley on the other side of the spectrum only clocked 36, and was last on the timesheets.


