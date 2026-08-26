Max Verstappen will return to karting next month in a format never seen before. The Red Bull Racing driver will face 100 opponents simultaneously on a purpose-built circuit at Silverstone on 16 September, starting from the very back with a single objective: overtake them all. The event, titled 'Max vs 100', will be broadcast live via Disney+ and features a mix of experienced racers, Red Bull athletes, celebrities, content creators and fans from multiple countries.

The challenge represents a deliberate return to the discipline that shaped Verstappen's racecraft, though with stakes that test situational awareness rather than outright speed. Karting demands constant proximity judgement and defensive nous, skills the four-time world champion honed from age four. Whether that foundation holds against numerical chaos is the premise Disney+ is banking on.

Verstappen began competitive karting at seven and collected European and world titles before his standout 2013 season opened the door to Formula 1. His early career was built on aggressive overtaking and instinctive racecraft, attributes he credits directly to karting. "In karts you learn everything you need: starting, defending and overtaking," Verstappen said. "I've spent a large part of my life karting, so it's always good to return. You mainly need to feel how much grip you have. After so many years, that feeling comes back quickly. I'm mostly looking forward to seeing what chaos unfolds in front of me."

A circuit designed for congestion

Silverstone will host a new karting layout designed specifically for the event by David Terrien, a former racing driver and karting world champion. Terrien's brief was simple but unprecedented: create a circuit that can accommodate 100 karts simultaneously without descending into gridlock. "Putting 100 drivers on one circuit at the same time has never been done," Terrien explained. "That makes it enormously exciting. If Max has to chase everyone from the back, this will probably be an experience the participants never forget."

Terrien expects Verstappen's race intelligence to be tested more than his raw speed. Reading traffic multiple corners ahead and selecting overtaking opportunities efficiently will determine whether the challenge is achievable within the available time. The format inverts the usual dynamic of modern Formula 1, where Verstappen often manages races from the front. Starting last against 100 competitors forces constant decision-making in close quarters, conditions closer to junior racing than grand prix weekends.

Even simracers doubt the odds

Sebastian Job, a two-time iRacing world champion who participated in testing, believes the task borders on impossible. "Overtaking 100 karts will be extremely difficult," Job said. "During the first test we ran with 50 karts and even that was already a huge challenge within the available time. Verstappen really won't have it easy." Testing revealed that even halving the field created bottlenecks that cost critical seconds, suggesting Verstappen will need near-perfect execution to complete the challenge.

The broadcast will feature live race data, custom graphics and drone footage, while Verstappen will be able to communicate directly with participants during the race. Disney+ is framing the event as a hybrid of motorsport and entertainment spectacle, leaning into the novelty rather than competitive legitimacy. For Verstappen, it offers a rare public appearance outside the Formula 1 bubble during a season in which Red Bull's dominance has declined and his own future remains a subject of persistent speculation. Whether he clears all 100 opponents or not, the format guarantees sustained action in a discipline where his instincts were formed.