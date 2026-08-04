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Domenicali reveals Africa Grand Prix talks at advanced stage

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Domenicali reveals Africa Grand Prix talks at advanced stage

Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that Formula 1 is in advanced negotiations to return to Africa for the first time since 1993. The CEO told Auto Motor und Sport that talks are progressing well, though he stopped short of naming a target date. The move would complete F1's global footprint, placing a race on the only inhabited continent currently absent from the calendar.

Africa has not hosted a Grand Prix since Kyalami in 1993, where Alain Prost won for Williams. Since then, the calendar has swelled to 24 races, spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, yet the sport has never returned to the continent. The absence has become increasingly conspicuous as F1 has pursued its stated ambition of becoming a truly global championship.

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"We are making important progress in negotiations to bring Formula 1 back to Africa," Domenicali said. "I cannot name a date yet, but we are working hard to make it happen." The Italian emphasised that an African race remains a key objective for the sport, one that would finally tick the last geographical box on the series' expansion agenda.

Why Africa matters now

The push reflects both commercial logic and the sport's broader strategic goals. F1 has successfully entered new markets in recent years, adding Qatar and Las Vegas to a calendar that already includes Miami and Saudi Arabia. An African Grand Prix would serve a different purpose: not just another high-revenue venue, but a symbolic completion of the calendar's continental reach.

Domenicali acknowledged that other regions remain in the conversation. "There is also a lot of interest from China, but at this moment there are no plans for a second Grand Prix there," he explained. South America and the Far East continue to feature in future discussions, but Africa is clearly the immediate priority.

Hamilton's long-standing campaign

A return to Africa would fulfil a long-held ambition of Lewis Hamilton, who has repeatedly called for a race on the continent. The seven-time world champion, now at Ferrari, has spoken publicly about the importance of F1 engaging with African audiences and addressing the sport's geographical blind spot. Whether he would still be racing when such an event materialises remains uncertain, but his advocacy has kept the issue visible within the paddock.

Kyalami or elsewhere?

Domenicali did not specify which country or circuit is under consideration. Kyalami, located near Johannesburg, remains the most obvious candidate given its history and existing infrastructure, though Rwanda has also been mentioned in recent years as a potential host. Any new venue would need to meet current FIA Grade 1 standards and secure the financial backing required to cover hosting fees, which typically run into the tens of millions annually.

The calendar is already at its regulatory limit of 24 races, meaning any addition would likely require a rotation system or the removal of an existing event. Domenicali's comments suggest that F1 is willing to navigate those complexities to make an African race happen, even if the timeline remains undefined.

F1 News Stefano Domenicali

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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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IT Stefano Domenicali -
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  • Country IT
  • Date of b. May 11 1965 (61)
  • Place of b. Imola, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
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