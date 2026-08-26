Max Verstappen's heavy crash at the Dutch Grand Prix left Timo Glock relieved the Red Bull driver escaped unscathed, but the former F1 driver was more surprised by the nature of the error itself. Verstappen lost control at the Arie Luyendyk corner and hit the barriers hard, a mistake Glock says he has seen from the four-time world champion only a handful of times in his career. The crash underlined the difficulty of mixed conditions and the fine margins at Zandvoort, where a misjudgement on a damp patch cost Verstappen dearly in front of his home crowd.

Verstappen misjudged the grip levels as he attempted to accelerate on what appeared to be a dry section of asphalt. He clipped a damp line still present on the circuit, lost the rear of his Red Bull, and had no room to recover. The initial impact sent him sliding across the track towards the opposite wall, forcing other drivers to take evasive action as he came to rest.

"Fortunately, Max came away unharmed. The impact was pretty hard," Glock told Sky Sports Germany. "But this is a mistake you almost never see from Verstappen. You can count them on one hand." Glock, who now races in the DTM series, pointed to Verstappen staying on the lower, still-damp part of the corner for a fraction too long. "Max went on the throttle slightly too early, lost the rear, and then flew off the track. It's extremely unfortunate, especially for the fans who had come out in huge numbers."

A rare misstep from a driver known for precision

Verstappen's reputation has been built on consistency and near-flawless execution under pressure. Errors of this nature, particularly in variable conditions where his wet-weather skill has long been a hallmark, are statistically uncommon. Glock's observation reflects what the data supports: Verstappen's unforced error rate is among the lowest in the current field. At Zandvoort, where track position is critical and overtaking difficult, the mistake was costly not just in terms of points but in front of a fanbase that had travelled en masse to support him.

The crash came at a circuit where Verstappen had previously dominated, making the error all the more conspicuous. Mixed conditions require constant recalibration of braking points and throttle application, and even a marginal miscalculation can have significant consequences. Verstappen found the limit on the wrong side of that margin.

Atmosphere at Zandvoort remains unaffected

Despite the crash, Glock noted that the crowd at Zandvoort remained in high spirits. "The fans just stayed, and the party continued," he said. Glock, a regular visitor to the Dutch Grand Prix through his GT racing commitments, praised the unique character of the event. "The atmosphere here is truly amazing. Thousands of fans arrive by bike, and from the very first moment the energy is there. It stays like that all day, right up to the race start. I honestly can't think of another circuit where the atmosphere is carried so consistently and on such a massive scale."

Zandvoort's return to the calendar in 2021 has been defined by its sold-out crowds and festival-like environment, a rarity in modern F1 where many venues struggle to fill grandstands. The circuit's accessibility by bicycle, combined with the local support for Verstappen, has created a unique atmosphere that even a home favourite's retirement could not dampen. For Glock, the resilience of the crowd after Verstappen's crash highlighted the strength of the Dutch Grand Prix as a standalone spectacle, not solely dependent on one driver's fortunes.