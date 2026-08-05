David Coulthard believes Aston Martin will win races within two years, despite the team's dismal start to 2026. The former Red Bull driver pointed to the team's Hungary upgrade package, Adrian Newey's recruitment, and Lawrence Stroll's ongoing investment as reasons to expect the British squad to become the grid's biggest improver in the coming seasons.

Aston Martin showed its first meaningful sign of progress at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where a heavily revised B-spec car delivered the performance the team had hoped for. Fernando Alonso reached Q2 for the first time in months and finished 14th in the race, just behind teammate Lance Stroll. After a first half of the season spent languishing at the back due to fundamental issues with both chassis and Honda power unit, the upgrade represented a tangible step forward.

Paddock sources suggest Aston Martin will receive a further boost at the Dutch Grand Prix, where a Honda engine upgrade is expected to deliver approximately 30 additional horsepower. Combined with further aerodynamic updates planned for after the summer break, the package could mark the beginning of a sustained recovery for the Silverstone-based operation.

Newey project takes shape amid difficult season

Coulthard acknowledged the severity of Aston Martin's struggles this season but insisted the foundations for a dramatic turnaround are in place. Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, he framed the current difficulties as a temporary setback rather than a structural problem.

"Even Aston Martin will want to forget this season as quickly as possible. They were simply far too slow. The engine cost them about a second and the car itself also fell well short. But believe me, over the next two years Aston Martin will be the team that makes the biggest leap forward. I even expect them to win Grands Prix again within that period," Coulthard said.

His confidence rests partly on Newey's arrival, which has already begun to influence the team's technical direction. While the 2026 struggles predate Newey's full involvement, the design legend's input on future projects is expected to bear fruit once the team can extract itself from its current predicament. Stroll's willingness to invest heavily in infrastructure and personnel, including a new factory and wind tunnel, provides the resources Newey will need to deliver.

Honda power unit upgrades critical to recovery

The engine deficit has been Aston Martin's most crippling weakness this season. Reports from within the paddock suggest the Honda power unit was losing close to a full second per lap compared to the leading units, a gap that no amount of aerodynamic efficiency could compensate for. The planned 30-horsepower gain at Zandvoort would represent a significant step, though it remains unclear whether it will be enough to close the gap to the midfield runners entirely.

Honda's willingness to accelerate its development timeline speaks to the partnership's long-term ambitions. The Japanese manufacturer has committed to Aston Martin through the current regulation cycle, and both parties understand that competitive credibility must be restored quickly if they are to attract top-tier talent and sponsors.

Midfield reintegration the immediate target

Aston Martin's short-term goal is straightforward: reconnect with the midfield pack and establish consistent points-scoring form. The team has begun to close the gap to Haas and Williams, but Alpine and RB remain out of reach for now. Alonso's experience will be critical in maximising whatever performance the car can deliver while the upgrade programme continues.

Coulthard's prediction of race wins within two years sets a high bar, particularly given the quality of the current top four teams. Whether Newey's influence, Honda's development trajectory, and Stroll's investment can combine to deliver that outcome will define whether Aston Martin's 2026 struggles were a costly detour or the low point before a genuine resurgence.