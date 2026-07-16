Günther Steiner has advised Max Verstappen against leaving Red Bull for Mercedes, arguing the reigning world champion would struggle to replicate the bespoke team structure he currently enjoys. The former Haas team principal told German publication Bild that Red Bull remains Verstappen's best option despite recent performance struggles, and suggested George Russell will stay at Mercedes regardless of speculation linking Verstappen to the Brackley outfit. His intervention comes as Verstappen sits seventh in the championship, 76 points adrift of leader Lewis Hamilton, following a retirement at Silverstone caused by a rear wing failure.

Russell's Mercedes future blocks Verstappen path

Asked whether Mercedes would retain Russell alongside Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Steiner was unequivocal. "I assume so. George is a very good driver. Every top team needs a strong second driver. After all, there can only be one real winner," he told Bild. The comment reflects the paddock reality that Mercedes has already committed to its 2026 driver pairing in all but name, with Russell expected to lead the team through the next regulation cycle.

Verstappen's name has circulated in transfer speculation for months, with McLaren and Mercedes both mentioned as potential destinations. Mercedes currently leads the constructors' championship, making the Silver Arrows an attractive proposition on paper. But Steiner believes the fit would be poor, pointing to the infrastructure Red Bull has built around its four-time champion.

Red Bull's structural advantage for Verstappen

When pressed on whether Mercedes represents a viable option for Verstappen, Steiner was direct. "No, because Red Bull is completely tailored to Max. You can't just copy something like that. Besides, Max also costs a lot of money. Staying at Red Bull would be the best decision for him."

The financial aspect is significant. Verstappen's contract, reported to be worth upwards of 50 million euros annually, reflects his status as the team's central figure. Red Bull's technical and strategic approach has revolved around his driving style since 2021, a level of institutional alignment that would take years to replicate elsewhere.

Steiner acknowledged Red Bull's recent personnel losses, including senior technical figures, but pointed to signs of recovery. "That's true. But Max has stayed. And the team looked significantly stronger again in recent weeks, at the Austrian Grand Prix for example. The Silverstone weekend, on the other hand, was a step in the wrong direction."

Performance dip raises questions, not answers

Red Bull's form has fluctuated sharply in 2025. The team showed competitive pace in Austria, where Verstappen finished on the podium, but Silverstone exposed fragility. The Dutchman's retirement, triggered by a rear wing issue that sent him off track in the closing stages, compounded a difficult weekend. He now sits seventh in the standings, an unfamiliar position for a driver who has dominated recent seasons.

Steiner's advice hinges on the assumption that Red Bull can stabilise and return to form. Whether Verstappen shares that confidence remains unclear, but the structural and financial realities Steiner outlined suggest a move to Mercedes would carry risks that outweigh the potential rewards. For now, the path of least resistance runs through Milton Keynes, not Brackley.