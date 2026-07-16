Sergio Pérez has opened up about his decision to return to Formula 1 with Cadillac, revealing that rebuilding his reputation as a top-level driver was a primary motivation. The Mexican, who spent a year away from the grid following his difficult exit from Red Bull Racing, admitted his final season alongside Max Verstappen had significantly damaged his confidence.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Pérez explained that Cadillac's ambition convinced him to end his sabbatical. "When I heard about the project, I immediately saw how big the ambition was," he said. "Cadillac is a huge brand, and after my conversations with Dan Towriss, I knew there were people in charge here who want to win at all costs."

The 35-year-old took time off after leaving Red Bull to recover both mentally and physically. His final years at the Milton Keynes outfit were marked by a growing performance gap to teammate Verstappen, culminating in his departure at the end of 2024. Now embedded in Cadillac's build-up as a factory team, Pérez sees the fresh start as an opportunity to reshape the narrative around his abilities.

Red Bull struggles left their mark

Pérez acknowledged that his time at Red Bull, despite early success, had taken a toll. "This is a project where I can make my mark from the beginning," he said. "I want to show that I'm still one of the best drivers in Formula 1. I've always held that belief, even though my confidence took a serious hit at Red Bull when the results stopped coming and my teammate kept winning."

The admission underscores the psychological weight of being paired with a dominant teammate in unequal machinery. While Pérez helped Red Bull secure constructors' titles, his inability to match Verstappen's consistency became a recurring theme. His move to Cadillac, by contrast, offers a leadership role without the shadow of a generational talent in the sister car.

Faith in the Cadillac project

Cadillac remains in the early stages of its F1 journey, but Pérez expressed strong confidence in the team's trajectory. "It's still very early. We're only at our sixth race, and the organisation is still building a strong culture," he said. "But when I look at the owners, I know one thing for sure: they won't stop until Cadillac is successful."

The backing of General Motors and TWG Sports was a decisive factor in Pérez's decision. "Behind this project are two enormous organisations," he explained. "They have the resources and the ambition to turn Cadillac into a top team. That gives me a lot of confidence for the future."

Whether Pérez can translate that optimism into results will define the second act of his career. For now, his return is as much about personal validation as it is about competitive ambition. Cadillac's success, or lack of it, will provide the answer he is looking for.