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Bortoleto says Audi chassis strong but engine costs over a second per lap

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Bortoleto says Audi chassis strong but engine costs over a second per lap

Gabriel Bortoleto has delivered a candid assessment of Audi's first season as a Formula 1 factory team, revealing that the German manufacturer is losing more than one second per lap on some circuits due to engine performance. The Brazilian rookie, who joined Audi fresh from winning the Formula 2 title, insists the chassis is already competitive but says the powertrain deficit is preventing the team from fighting at the front. The diagnosis matters because Audi's entire F1 project hinges on mastering its in-house engine programme, and Bortoleto's comments confirm what lap time simulations have been suggesting since pre-season testing.

Audi entered Formula 1 this season with full factory backing and considerable investment, taking over what was previously the Sauber operation. The ambition was clear from the start, but early-season results have reflected the reality of building a competitive powertrain from scratch. Bortoleto, speaking to media including motorsport outlets, pointed to data that shows the team's chassis is not the limiting factor.

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"It is clear that we have a strong chassis," Bortoleto said. "We do not yet have a car with which we can win races, but the basis of the chassis is competitive." The distinction is significant. Chassis performance can be masked by power deficits, but internal telemetry appears to show Audi's aerodynamic and mechanical platform is respectable for a debuting factory effort.

Engine performance costing over a second per lap

Bortoleto did not soften his assessment of the powertrain. "All the data shows we are lacking on the engine side. We lose more than one second per lap on some circuits, and that is absolutely no exaggeration. Mattia Binotto has already indicated that earlier." Team principal Binotto, who joined Audi from Ferrari, has previously acknowledged the engine programme is behind schedule, but Bortoleto's public confirmation of the lap time deficit adds clarity to just how far off the pace the powertrain is.

The rookie stressed that the shortfall is painful but not unexpected for a manufacturer developing its first Formula 1 power unit. Audi is one of the few teams on the grid producing every component of its powertrain internally, a process that demands time and iteration. "This is the reality of where we are now, but that is also logical. It is the first season of our engine and we are developing everything in-house with people who have been working at Audi for years," Bortoleto said.

Development focus for the coming months

Bortoleto identified one clear priority for Audi's technical team as the season progresses. "The biggest room for improvement is without doubt in the engine. If we can make big steps there, we have a strong basis to build on." His phrasing reflects the internal confidence that the chassis side of the package is already close to where it needs to be, meaning engine gains would translate directly into lap time without requiring wholesale car redesigns.

For Audi, the challenge is compressing years of powertrain development into months. Rival manufacturers have been refining their hybrid V6 units since 2014, and even with the 2026 regulation changes on the horizon, the current formula remains complex and unforgiving. Bortoleto's comments suggest Audi is aware of the scale of the task, but also that the team sees a viable path forward. Whether that optimism is justified will depend on how quickly the engine development programme can close the gap, and whether the chassis advantage Bortoleto describes holds up as rivals continue their own upgrades

F1 News Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Driver profile

BR Gabriel Bortoleto -
  • Team Audi
  • Points 21
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 31
  • Country BR
  • Date of b. Oct 17 2004 (21)
  • Place of b. Sao Paulo, BR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Audi
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