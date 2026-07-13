Max Verstappen should think twice about leaving Formula 1 for GT3 racing, according to former driver and pundit Christian Danner, who has labelled the category "light years behind" the pinnacle of motorsport. Verstappen, increasingly frustrated with F1's current regulatory direction, made his Nürburgring 24 Hours debut earlier this year and runs his own GT3 team, prompting speculation about a potential career shift. Danner's intervention highlights the gulf between F1 and the tin-top world, even for a four-time world champion seeking fresh challenges.

Verstappen has never hidden his dissatisfaction with F1's hybrid power unit formula. While regulatory tweaks are planned for the coming seasons, the Dutchman has repeatedly called for more radical change. He has committed to staying in F1 for now, but his growing involvement in GT3 racing, both as a team owner and driver, has fuelled talk that he might eventually pursue a full-time switch to endurance racing if his patience runs out.

Danner told Motorsport-Magazin he enjoyed watching Verstappen compete at the Nordschleife but stressed the limitations of the category. "GT3 racing is a fantastic form of motorsport. I really love it, but it is light years behind Formula 1 and completely incomparable," Danner said. The comments reflect a wider concern within the F1 paddock that Verstappen's public flirtations with alternative racing series could signal genuine intent rather than idle frustration.

The Nürburgring exception

Danner drew a sharp distinction between Verstappen's Nürburgring outing and the broader GT3 calendar. "The race on the Nürburgring Nordschleife is a one-off event. It's truly spectacular," he said. "But if he goes racing at Oschersleben or the Lausitzring, it's really quite different."

The warning is aimed at the realities of a GT3 season beyond the prestige of the 24-hour classic. While the Nordschleife offers a unique challenge and global appeal, much of the NLS endurance championship and GT3 calendar takes place at regional circuits with far smaller audiences and less media coverage. For a driver who has spent a decade competing in front of packed grandstands in Monaco, Monza, and Silverstone, the shift would be stark.

A step down in every sense

Danner was careful not to criticise the circuits themselves, but made clear that Verstappen would experience a significant cultural and competitive downgrade. "Those are great circuits, but the atmosphere is a bit different there," he said. "I can enjoy it, but I think it will be a very different experience for someone like Verstappen."

The subtext is clear: a driver accustomed to fighting for championships in front of a global television audience would find himself competing in front of regional crowds at circuits far removed from the F1 circus. Verstappen's motivations for racing in GT3 appear rooted in pure enjoyment and a love of driving, but Danner's comments suggest the reality of a full calendar in the category might wear thin quickly.

No immediate return to the Nordschleife

Verstappen has ruled out further NLS appearances at the Nürburgring this season due to calendar clashes with his F1 commitments. He cannot return to the Nordschleife in 2025, but has left the door open for another crack at the 24-hour race next year. Whether that remains a one-off passion project or the first step towards a longer-term shift will depend largely on how his relationship with F1's regulatory future develops. For now, Danner's warning stands: the grass is not always greener, even when it lines the most fearsome circuit in motorsport.