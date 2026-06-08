Martin Brundle's pre-race grid walk at the Monaco Grand Prix descended into an uncomfortable standoff with Kim Kardashian after the reality star blanked the Sky Sports commentator and her security team physically intervened. The former F1 driver received widespread support on social media following the incident, which highlights the ongoing tension between traditional motorsport media access and the entourages that accompany celebrity guests.

Kardashian was in Monaco supporting her partner Lewis Hamilton. Brundle, conducting his traditional grid walk broadcast, approached her with his microphone and introduced himself politely, asking how she was. The American reality star smiled, looked around, and appeared to pretend Brundle was not there. A member of her entourage whispered in her ear while one of her bodyguards moved to block the broadcaster.

Brundle stood his ground. "No, you don't need to push me aside, mate," he said, directed at the security guard wielding an umbrella. "Yes, normally people have a little chat with us."

Second attempt met with silence

Brundle tried once more, asking Kardashian if she was enjoying the Formula 1 world. Again, no response. Both Kardashian and her sister simply stared at him. The umbrella-carrying security guard made it clear Brundle should move on. The Brit shrugged his shoulders and went in search of someone willing to engage.

The exchange has reignited debate about grid access protocols. Brundle's grid walks have become a fixture of Sky's race-day coverage, offering spontaneous moments with drivers, team principals, and high-profile guests. Over the years, he has secured impromptu interviews with actors, musicians, and sports stars. Some engage enthusiastically. Others, like Kardashian, do not.

What the incident reveals about F1's celebrity culture

Kardashian's presence at Monaco is part of a broader shift in Formula 1's audience makeup. The sport has courted mainstream celebrity attention under Liberty Media's ownership, expanding its reach beyond traditional motorsport fans. That strategy has brought increased visibility and commercial growth, but it has also created friction points where old-media practices collide with the protective bubbles surrounding A-list guests.

Brundle's grid walks operate on an informal convention: if you are on the grid, you are accessible. That expectation does not always align with how celebrity security teams operate, particularly for figures accustomed to tightly controlled public appearances. The result is moments like Monaco, where the broadcaster's refusal to be dismissed sits awkwardly alongside a guest who clearly had no interest in participating.

Kardashian celebrates Hamilton's podium

Despite the frosty exchange, Kardashian remained a focal point throughout the race. Broadcast directors cut to her multiple times during the event. After the chequered flag, she stood beneath the podium to applaud Hamilton, who finished second behind race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The seven-time world champion's return to the podium provided a positive footnote to a weekend that, for Brundle, will be remembered for rather different reasons