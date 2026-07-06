Charles Leclerc claimed victory at the British Grand Prix, ending a win drought that stretched back to the 2024 United States Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver passed polesitter Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the start and controlled the race despite late pressure from the Mercedes rookie, who suffered technical issues before a Safety Car sealed Leclerc's first win of the season. The result offers Ferrari a much-needed morale boost after several difficult weekends with the SF26.

Leclerc managed the race from the front, maintaining his advantage through the pit stop phase. Antonelli closed rapidly in the final laps on significantly fresher tyres, but a mechanical problem for the Mercedes driver and a subsequent Safety Car period that ran to the chequered flag confirmed the Monegasque's fourth career win at Silverstone.

Ferrari finds breakthrough after recent struggles

Speaking after the race, Leclerc acknowledged the victory carried extra emotional weight given Ferrari's recent form. The Scuderia has worked intensively to resolve issues with the SF26 that had left the 28-year-old struggling for confidence in recent rounds.

"This feels incredible," Leclerc said. "The ending maybe wasn't exactly how I hoped, but after the difficult weeks we've had, this is a fantastic reward. We worked incredibly hard to get the right feeling back with the car and today everything finally felt like it should. That makes me extremely happy."

Leclerc revealed the breakthrough came between Saturday's sprint race and qualifying. "I found something that made me feel much more comfortable in the car. Today I had to confirm that and I managed to do it. That gives a huge amount of confidence for the rest of the season."

Relief as Safety Car denies restart

Antonelli's charge on newer rubber had set up a tense finale before the technical issue struck. Leclerc admitted the Safety Car intervention brought mixed feelings, particularly regarding his cold tyres.

"With Kimi it was getting incredibly tight," Leclerc said. "He was much faster on his fresh tyres and it would have been very difficult to keep him behind. When I heard he had a problem, I thought the win was secure, but then the Safety Car came out."

"My tyres cooled completely and honestly I was worried about a potential restart. For the fans it's a shame it didn't happen, but from the cockpit I was secretly happy about that. At least I knew for certain I wouldn't lose this victory."

Ferrari will hope the Silverstone result marks a turning point in their championship campaign, with Leclerc now holding crucial momentum as the season enters its second half.