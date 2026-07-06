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Why Red Bull is closely watching Ferrari junior Bearman

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Why Red Bull is closely watching Ferrari junior Bearman

Red Bull is closely monitoring the progress of Haas driver Oliver Bearman, according to Sky Sports commentator David Croft. The interest centres on team principal Laurent Mekies, who originally brought Bearman into the Ferrari junior programme during his time at Maranello. With Bearman's pathway to a Ferrari race seat uncertain given the Leclerc-Hamilton partnership, Red Bull could offer the 20-year-old British driver a more immediate route to a top team.

Bearman made his Formula 1 debut in striking fashion at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, replacing an appendicitis-stricken Carlos Sainz at Ferrari and finishing seventh to score points on his first outing. He completed two further race weekends with Haas later that season before securing a full-time drive with the American squad for 2025. His performances have marked him as one of the grid's most promising young talents, yet his affiliation to Ferrari has left his long-term prospects tied to openings that may not materialise.

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Mekies connection remains significant

Speaking at Sky Sports, Croft revealed the extent of Red Bull's interest. "Behind you, you see the Red Bull hospitality unit. Laurent Mekies, the team principal, was the one who brought Ollie Bearman to the Ferrari Academy," Croft said. Mekies served at Ferrari between 2018 and 2023, overseeing technical and sporting operations before joining Red Bull in 2024. His familiarity with Bearman's abilities and development trajectory gives Red Bull an informed perspective on the driver's potential.

"I know that Red Bull is keeping a very close eye on Ollie Bearman, and if he can't find a place at the Scuderia, that could be a very good option for Red Bull and for Ollie," Croft added. The implication is clear: Red Bull views Bearman as a viable candidate should either of its two seats become available, or if the team seeks to refresh its driver lineup in the medium term.

Ferrari pathway blocked by Hamilton and Leclerc

Bearman's challenge lies in the composition of Ferrari's current driver pairing. Charles Leclerc is contracted long-term and remains central to the Scuderia's plans, while Lewis Hamilton's arrival in 2025 was intended to deliver a final championship push. Although speculation briefly circulated about Hamilton retiring, the seven-time world champion has shown strong form, casting doubt over when, or if, a seat will open for Bearman at Ferrari.

Former drivers Martin Brundle and Jenson Button have both suggested Bearman needs a contingency plan to avoid being stranded at Haas indefinitely. While Haas offers valuable race experience, it does not provide the machinery or infrastructure to challenge for wins. Red Bull, by contrast, has historically been willing to promote young talent and possesses the competitive platform Bearman would need to fulfil his potential. Whether Red Bull is prepared to move for him while he remains under Ferrari's stewardship will depend on contractual flexibility and the timeline of any seat vacancies within the Milton Keynes operation.

F1 News Oliver Bearman Ferrari Red Bull Racing Haas

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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Driver profile

GB Oliver Bearman -
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 66
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 34
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. May 8 2005 (21)
  • Place of b. Chelmsford, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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