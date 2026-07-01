Jenson Button has backed Lewis Hamilton to fight for victory at the British Grand Prix this weekend, dismissing his Ferrari's fifth-place finish in Austria as a car deficit rather than a driver shortcoming. The 2009 world champion told Sky Sports that Hamilton's tyre management and pace advantage over Charles Leclerc in Austria proved he remains capable of delivering at Silverstone, where circuit characteristics should favour Ferrari's package and Hamilton's driving style.

Hamilton arrives at his home race buoyed by his first Ferrari win in Barcelona three weeks ago but realistic after falling from third to fifth in Austria last Sunday. Button, who partnered Hamilton at McLaren from 2010 to 2012, argues the result obscures a performance that extracted everything from an uncompetitive car. "Lewis comes to Silverstone absolutely with confidence," Button said. "Austria didn't go as he hoped, but that wasn't down to him. The car simply wasn't good enough."

What struck Button most was Hamilton's margin over Leclerc, widely regarded as one of the grid's most complete drivers. "If you compare him to Leclerc, who everyone rates incredibly highly, Lewis came out stronger again," Button noted. "He managed his tyres far better and really got the absolute maximum from the package. That's exactly the Hamilton we've seen for years." The observation carries weight given Leclerc's reputation for single-lap speed and racecraft, suggesting Hamilton is settling into Ferrari with the authority that defined his Mercedes tenure.

Why Silverstone suits Hamilton's strengths

Button expects cooler temperatures and Silverstone's high-speed corner sequence to tilt the competitive balance back towards Ferrari. The circuit's flowing layout through Maggotts, Becketts and Copse rewards precise car placement and stability on turn-in, qualities that align with both Ferrari's design philosophy this season and Hamilton's technical preferences. "With the lower temperatures and the fast corners, Ferrari has a car that can work well there," Button said. "That's why I think Lewis can genuinely believe in victory."

Drawing on three seasons as Hamilton's teammate, Button identified the specific trait that makes him dangerous at Silverstone. "His biggest strength is driving a car that turns in very sharply," he explained. "At Silverstone you need exactly that to carry speed through the fast corners and change direction smoothly. That's always been one of his strongest points, and that's why I definitely see him as a contender for his tenth win on home soil." Hamilton has won at Silverstone a record nine times, most recently in 2021 with Mercedes, and a tenth victory would extend his status as the circuit's most successful driver by a significant margin.

Ferrari's strategic window

The British Grand Prix represents a critical opportunity for Ferrari to consolidate momentum before the summer break. Barcelona suggested the SF-25 can win on circuits that reward mechanical grip and corner stability rather than outright straight-line speed or low-speed traction. Austria's power-sensitive layout exposed weaknesses that Silverstone's profile may conceal, particularly if conditions remain overcast and cool as forecast.

Hamilton's tyre management in Austria, highlighted by Button, could prove decisive in a race often shaped by degradation across Silverstone's abrasive asphalt. While Red Bull and McLaren are expected to challenge, Ferrari's ability to extend stint lengths without sacrificing pace has emerged as a tactical advantage this season. If Hamilton can qualify inside the top three and control his race from the front, Button's optimism may prove well-founded. A tenth Silverstone win would also move Hamilton to three victories in his debut Ferrari season, a tally that would represent a successful integration by any measure.