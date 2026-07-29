Max Verstappen could benefit from the return of the Sepang circuit to the Formula 1 calendar, according to Juan Pablo Montoya. The former F1 driver told F1 TV that the Malaysian track's high-speed corners and technical demands suit drivers who like to push a car to its limits, a category in which he places the Dutchman. Sepang replaces Bahrain, which has been definitively scrapped following unrest in the Middle East, though the race will retain the Bahrain Grand Prix name.

The return of Sepang marks the latest intervention by Formula 1 management in response to instability in the region. Earlier this year, the Saudi Arabian and Bahraini rounds were both removed from the schedule, with initial plans to retain at least one of the two. Those hopes were abandoned last weekend when the decision was made to bring back Sepang, a circuit last used in 2017 when Verstappen took victory.

Montoya hails Sepang as driver's circuit

Montoya, who raced at Sepang during his own F1 career, was effusive about the track's return. "It's really amazing. I raced there and it's incredible. It's one of my favourite circuits, to be honest. If you ask me what my favourite circuit is, it's Sepang," he said. The Colombian highlighted the bravery required to extract performance from the layout, particularly through its high-speed corners. "It's not so much that the very fast corners aren't flat, but they are if you think you're brave or stupid enough to try it. I often managed to get through those corners, but I also often experienced flying off in them."

The circuit's character sets it apart from many modern tracks. Sepang demands commitment through sweeping corners that require precision and nerve, a combination that sorts aggressive, instinctive drivers from those who prefer margin for error. Montoya believes this plays directly into Verstappen's strengths. "It's one of those circuits where you can really challenge your car. I think it's a great track for drivers like Max, who like to push the car to the limit," he explained.

Verstappen's 2017 win and current form

Verstappen's sole victory at Sepang came in the final race held there, a result that underlined his ability to thrive on technical, flowing layouts. Seven years later, Montoya sees no reason why that advantage would have diminished, particularly given the Dutchman's evolution as a driver. The circuit's return also offers an opportunity to assess newer talents. Montoya singled out Kimi Antonelli, suggesting the young driver could also shine at Sepang. "I think Antonelli can perform well there too, so it's going to be very cool," he added.

The shift from Bahrain to Sepang alters the strategic and aerodynamic demands on the grid. Where Bahrain's low-grip, abrasive surface and tight final sector test traction and braking stability, Sepang's long straights and sustained high-speed corners place a premium on downforce efficiency and driver confidence. For Verstappen, already comfortable extracting performance from challenging machinery, the change could represent a tactical advantage as teams adapt to the revised calendar.