George Russell has called for Formula 1 to maintain a 24-race calendar despite unrest in the Middle East forcing multiple cancellations. The Mercedes driver, currently third in the championship behind teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, dismissed suggestions that a shortened season might hurt his title chances, insisting his stance would remain identical regardless of where he sits in the standings.

Russell trails the championship leader with fewer opportunities to close the gap, yet the Briton made clear that competitive advantage plays no part in his thinking. Speaking to media, he stated his position bluntly: he simply wants to race as much as possible.

"Honestly, that doesn't change anything for me," Russell said. "I just want a season with 24 races and as many Grands Prix as possible until the end of the year. I'd say the same thing if I was first, second, third or fourth."

A racer's instinct over championship calculation

Russell framed his preference as a matter of principle rather than strategy. For a driver who has spent years establishing himself at Mercedes, the response reveals something about how he positions himself within the team and the sport more broadly. Where others might see tactical advantage in a condensed calendar, Russell insists he would rather have more opportunities to compete, not fewer.

"I just want to race," he added. "I enjoy the fight and I hope we don't have to miss any races. There are still two possible replacements and hopefully we can find a spot on the calendar somewhere between Bahrain and Singapore. If I could, I'd race every weekend."

The comment carries weight in a season where calendar disruption has become a live issue. With Middle Eastern races removed due to regional instability, Formula 1 has been forced to identify replacement venues. Russell's public backing for a full schedule aligns him with the sport's commercial interests, but his reasoning appears rooted in competitive appetite rather than politics.

Sepang returns as Bahrain replacement

Formula 1 has already secured one substitute. The Malaysian Grand Prix will return to the calendar later this season, with the Sepang circuit hosting a race for the first time since 2017. The venue, which dropped off the schedule due to financial sustainability concerns, makes a surprise comeback as the replacement for the cancelled Bahrain round.

Sepang's return marks a nostalgic moment for the championship. Max Verstappen won the final Malaysian Grand Prix held at the circuit before it was axed. The track, known for its long straights and tropical weather disruptions, has been a fixture in F1 history since 1999 but disappeared when local organisers could no longer justify the event's cost.

Russell's push for a full calendar now hinges on whether two additional replacement venues can be confirmed. The gap between Bahrain's original slot and Singapore offers limited room for scheduling, but the driver's comments suggest he would welcome any solution that keeps the championship running at full capacity. Whether that preference aligns with his championship mathematics is, according to Russell himself, beside the point.