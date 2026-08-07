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Why George Russell is pushing for more races this season

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Why George Russell is pushing for more races this season

George Russell has called for Formula 1 to maintain a 24-race calendar despite unrest in the Middle East forcing multiple cancellations. The Mercedes driver, currently third in the championship behind teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, dismissed suggestions that a shortened season might hurt his title chances, insisting his stance would remain identical regardless of where he sits in the standings.

Russell trails the championship leader with fewer opportunities to close the gap, yet the Briton made clear that competitive advantage plays no part in his thinking. Speaking to media, he stated his position bluntly: he simply wants to race as much as possible.

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"Honestly, that doesn't change anything for me," Russell said. "I just want a season with 24 races and as many Grands Prix as possible until the end of the year. I'd say the same thing if I was first, second, third or fourth."

A racer's instinct over championship calculation

Russell framed his preference as a matter of principle rather than strategy. For a driver who has spent years establishing himself at Mercedes, the response reveals something about how he positions himself within the team and the sport more broadly. Where others might see tactical advantage in a condensed calendar, Russell insists he would rather have more opportunities to compete, not fewer.

"I just want to race," he added. "I enjoy the fight and I hope we don't have to miss any races. There are still two possible replacements and hopefully we can find a spot on the calendar somewhere between Bahrain and Singapore. If I could, I'd race every weekend."

The comment carries weight in a season where calendar disruption has become a live issue. With Middle Eastern races removed due to regional instability, Formula 1 has been forced to identify replacement venues. Russell's public backing for a full schedule aligns him with the sport's commercial interests, but his reasoning appears rooted in competitive appetite rather than politics.

Sepang returns as Bahrain replacement

Formula 1 has already secured one substitute. The Malaysian Grand Prix will return to the calendar later this season, with the Sepang circuit hosting a race for the first time since 2017. The venue, which dropped off the schedule due to financial sustainability concerns, makes a surprise comeback as the replacement for the cancelled Bahrain round.

Sepang's return marks a nostalgic moment for the championship. Max Verstappen won the final Malaysian Grand Prix held at the circuit before it was axed. The track, known for its long straights and tropical weather disruptions, has been a fixture in F1 history since 1999 but disappeared when local organisers could no longer justify the event's cost.

Russell's push for a full calendar now hinges on whether two additional replacement venues can be confirmed. The gap between Bahrain's original slot and Singapore offers limited room for scheduling, but the driver's comments suggest he would welcome any solution that keeps the championship running at full capacity. Whether that preference aligns with his championship mathematics is, according to Russell himself, beside the point.

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
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10
Aston Martin
1
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,186
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 161
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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Mercedes
Mercedes
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