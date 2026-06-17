Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies has acknowledged the Spanish Grand Prix exposed the full scale of his team's current deficit, offering Max Verstappen little comfort after a fourth-place finish that left the Dutchman more than 40 seconds adrift of race winner Lewis Hamilton. Mekies described the Barcelona weekend as a painful reality check, confirming what Red Bull had privately feared: circuits with long straights and sustained high-speed corners lay bare weaknesses the team cannot yet mask.

Verstappen made clear after the race that Red Bull must accelerate its development programme to close the gap to Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren. Mekies echoed that assessment, admitting the team had braced for a difficult weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya but still found the margin sobering.

"This race was a reality check for us," Mekies said. "Barcelona is a circuit with a long straight and many fast and medium-speed corners. On this type of track, our shortcomings become much more visible."

Narrowing the gap, but still adrift

Mekies attempted to frame the performance deficit in relative terms, arguing Red Bull has at least reduced the scale of its struggles since the season opener. "At the beginning of the season, we were much further off on circuits like this. Now we are talking about three or four tenths compared to pole position or the win. There is still a deficit, both on the power unit side and the chassis side, but we are making steps."

That perspective offers limited solace when translated into race distance. A gap of four tenths per lap across a 66-lap Barcelona race amounts to more than 26 seconds on pace alone, before factoring in the strategic limitations imposed by starting further back. Red Bull's inability to qualify on the front row has left Verstappen racing in traffic rather than managing a lead, compounding the performance shortfall.

Start problems expose narrow operating window

Red Bull's struggles extend beyond outright pace. Poor starts have become a recurring issue, with Isack Hadjar dropping outside the top ten after a sluggish opening phase in Barcelona and Verstappen suffering a similar fate from the front row in Monaco. Mekies admitted the problem stems from Red Bull's first season as a full power unit manufacturer, a transition that has left the team grappling with reliability and driveability trade-offs.

"We have had too many weak starts this season," Mekies conceded. "That is a consequence of the fact that we are still in a learning process as an engine supplier. We have a strong power unit, but it operates within a very narrow window. That sometimes makes things unnecessarily difficult for us."

The admission underscores a broader challenge: Red Bull's engine department, having taken full control of its power unit programme after Honda's withdrawal, is still calibrating the integration between combustion efficiency, deployment strategies and the demands of different circuits. A narrow operating window leaves little margin for error in setup, particularly on tracks where tyre temperatures and brake conditioning vary significantly across a lap.

Integration remains the focus

Mekies pointed to the need for tighter collaboration between Red Bull's engine and chassis divisions, acknowledging the team is still ironing out inefficiencies typical of a debut season managing both sides of the package in-house. "There are still many things we need to improve. That is part of the first year of this collaboration, but we know exactly where we can gain time."

Red Bull now faces a critical phase of the season where circuits alternate between high-speed layouts that expose its deficits and tighter, lower-speed venues where Verstappen can extract more from the car. Barcelona has provided an uncomfortable benchmark: Red Bull is closer than it was in March, but still far enough behind that Verstappen's title challenge depends on rivals faltering rather than Red Bull outperforming them on merit