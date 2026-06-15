Max Verstappen finished fourth at the Spanish Grand Prix after benefiting from late retirements, but the four-time world champion drew more attention in the post-race media session with an unusually guarded response when asked whether he could see himself racing in Formula 1 at 40, as Lewis Hamilton continues to do. Verstappen refused to engage, stating flatly that speculation about his long-term future "has no point right now". The answer raises fresh questions about his commitment to Red Bull and the sport beyond his current contract, which runs through 2028.

Verstappen's weekend in Barcelona had begun poorly. He qualified only fifth after a difficult Saturday session, a result that reflected Red Bull's struggle to find pace on a circuit that exposes aerodynamic weaknesses. Given the team's sluggish Friday running, fifth represented damage limitation rather than disappointment, but it left Verstappen well outside contention for victory from the outset.

Red Bull's aggressive three-stop gamble pays off

Red Bull opted for a strategic offset on Sunday, sending Verstappen out on an aggressive three-stop strategy while most of the field committed to two stops. Lewis Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, adopted the same approach. The plan was to use fresher tyres in the closing stages to attack rivals on older rubber, and it delivered a result, if not through outright pace then through attrition ahead.

Verstappen held station with Charles Leclerc throughout the middle stint, the pair locked in a tense battle for fifth place. Ferrari's race unravelled in the final laps when Leclerc's SF-25 suffered a double failure, losing both power steering and the gearbox actuation system. Leclerc was forced to pull off, handing Verstappen fifth. Minutes later, championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli retired from second place with a power unit failure, promoting Verstappen to fourth.

Gracious words for Hamilton, silence on his own trajectory

Verstappen acknowledged Hamilton's maiden Ferrari victory with measured respect. "Those are always special moments to witness," he said. "Even when you've won as much as Lewis has, a first win for a new team is still something special." The comment was sportsman-like, a nod to a rivalry that defined much of Verstappen's early title-winning years but has since cooled as their careers diverged.

When the conversation turned to his own future, Verstappen shut it down. Asked directly if he could imagine himself still racing at Hamilton's age, the Dutchman offered no opening. "I don't have an answer to that right now," he said. "There's no point making statements about it now. I simply don't know, so we'll see what the future brings." The response was deliberate, leaving the door neither open nor closed.

Context behind the caution

Verstappen's reluctance to discuss long-term plans comes amid ongoing speculation about his satisfaction at Red Bull. The team has slipped from outright dominance to regular podium contender, a shift that has coincided with technical departures and internal restructuring. While Verstappen remains contracted until the end of 2028, his father Jos and adviser Helmut Marko have both hinted in the past at performance clauses that could allow an earlier exit.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari at 40, and his immediate success, has reframed the conversation around driver longevity and ambition. Verstappen, still only 27, has time on his side but also the leverage to dictate his own timeline. His refusal to play along with the Hamilton comparison suggests he is unwilling to commit publicly to a vision of his career that extends into his forties, particularly while Red Bull's competitive trajectory remains uncertain. Whether that reflects genuine uncertainty or calculated negotiating posture, Verstappen is keeping his options open