Lewis Hamilton's commanding victory in Barcelona has forced Ferrari into an uncomfortable internal debate about hierarchy. Jacques Villeneuve, speaking to Sky Sports after the race, argued that the Scuderia must now question whether Charles Leclerc remains the undisputed team leader following Hamilton's first win in red and a title challenge that increasingly appears one-sided.

Hamilton delivered Ferrari's first Grand Prix victory in over 500 days with a controlled drive in Spain, while Leclerc's weekend ended in retirement two laps from the finish. The contrast between the two teammates has become sharper with each passing round, and Villeneuve believes the political consequences inside Maranello are now unavoidable.

Leclerc signed a long-term contract extension only recently, positioned as the Scuderia's figurehead for the next era. Yet the seven-time world champion is outscoring him, out-podiuming him, and now delivering the wins Ferrari desperately needed to justify their SF-26 development direction. Villeneuve sees a collision course between contractual commitments and competitive reality.

The championship argument

"Ferrari has only just tied Leclerc down to a long-term deal, but in the meantime it's Hamilton delivering the results and bringing in the points," Villeneuve told Sky Sports. "That can create difficult conversations internally."

The Canadian former world champion pointed to a more immediate problem beyond optics. Hamilton remains in genuine contention for the drivers' title, while Leclerc has already lost significant ground. If Ferrari is serious about mounting a championship challenge, Villeneuve argued, the team will eventually face a choice it cannot avoid.

"Lewis is fully in the fight for the championship, while Leclerc has already fallen behind," Villeneuve said. "If Ferrari really wants to go for the title, there will come a moment when the team has to make decisions."

Leclerc's failed adaptation

Leclerc attempted to respond during the Barcelona weekend by adopting elements of Hamilton's driving style, particularly his brake application technique, an area in which the Briton has long been considered elite. The Monegasque experimented with adjusted brake bias settings and corner entry phases in practice, searching for the gains that have eluded him across recent races.

The experiment did not yield results. While Hamilton celebrated his first Ferrari win, Leclerc walked away from another scoreless weekend. Pressure on the 26-year-old, already substantial after a inconsistent opening to the season, has intensified further.

Ferrari's strategic crossroads

Ferrari now confronts a dilemma with no clean solution. Leclerc was meant to be the face of the team's future, the homegrown talent around whom the next Scuderia dynasty would be built. Hamilton was the experienced reinforcement, the final piece to accelerate that process.

Instead, the seven-time champion has taken control of Ferrari's season. He has more podium finishes than his teammate and has established himself as the team's best chance of silverware in 2025. Villeneuve's suggestion, that Ferrari should explicitly designate Hamilton as the lead driver, would represent a significant reversal of the team's stated philosophy.

Whether Ferrari acts on that advice will depend on how the next phase of the season unfolds. But the question Villeneuve posed is now unavoidable: does the Scuderia continue backing Leclerc as its long-term project, or does it commit fully to Hamilton's pursuit of an eighth world title while the window remains open