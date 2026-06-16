Carlos Sainz has offered a pointed assessment of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari resurgence, arguing that regulatory changes rather than a sudden return to form explain the seven-time world champion's Barcelona victory. Speaking after his own disappointing home race, the Williams driver suggested Hamilton's aggressive braking style aligns with the 2026-spec machinery in a way last year's cars never did. For Hamilton, it marks vindication after a rocky start to life in red. For Sainz, now watching from the midfield, it serves as a reminder of how heavily driver performance hinges on equipment fit.

Hamilton ended a year-long victory drought for Ferrari in Barcelona, the Scuderia's first win since Sainz himself triumphed in Mexico during the 2024 season. Sainz, who partnered Hamilton's predecessor at Ferrari and knows the SF-27 intimately from development phases, believes the turnaround is less about Hamilton rediscovering lost speed and more about finally receiving a car that suits his technical demands.

Driver-car alignment determines perception of talent

Sainz told Spanish outlet Marca that Formula 1's margins are deceptive. "In this sport there are no secrets. All drivers operate at an extremely high level, but every driver has their own style and preferences," he said. "Sometimes you step into a car that fits you perfectly, sometimes not. The art is adapting as quickly as possible."

The Spaniard drew on his own experience to illustrate the point. "I've been through that myself. In 2022 I was driving a car I felt completely uncomfortable with, but eventually I adapted. That allowed me to reach my best level again in 2023 and 2024," Sainz explained. His remarks carry weight given he outscored Charles Leclerc across parts of that period, a tenure now serving as his calling card in a Williams rebuild many doubt will bear fruit soon.

2026 regulations suit Hamilton's braking aggression

Sainz went further, linking Hamilton's revival directly to the technical rule set introduced for 2026. The current generation of cars, he argues, reward the kind of late, heavy braking Hamilton has deployed throughout his career. "Your career is often defined by the car you get. If you spend years in a machine that doesn't suit you, it looks like you've forgotten how to drive," Sainz said. "But as soon as everything aligns, you suddenly seem unbeatable again. Lewis deserves a lot of credit for how he turned this situation around."

The implication is stark. "With last year's car, we probably wouldn't have seen this version of Lewis," Sainz added. Hamilton's early-season struggles at Ferrari, marked by incidents and qualifying deficits to Leclerc, had prompted speculation about whether age or adaptation issues were terminal. Barcelona suggests neither. Instead, the SF-27's aerodynamic platform and brake-by-wire calibration appear to have unlocked the Hamilton of old, raising questions about how much of 2025's narrative was car-related rather than driver decline.

Sainz faces prolonged Williams struggle

For Sainz, the contrast is uncomfortable. He finished outside the points in Barcelona for the second consecutive race, a streak that threatens to define his first season at Williams. "Right now I'm extracting the maximum from the car I have, but you don't always see that reflected in the results," he said. "The coming races will be difficult and we're still far from where we want to be. Even if we solve the car's weight issue, we're still not at the level we'd hoped for."

Williams entered 2026 with optimism around a revised technical concept, but the FW48 has struggled for both pace and consistency. Sainz's remarks about Hamilton serve as much as self-justification as analysis. He knows the perception of driver quality shifts with machinery, and his current predicament offers no such redemption arc. Hamilton's Barcelona win underscores the truth Sainz articulated: in Formula 1, talent alone rarely determines the narrative. The car does