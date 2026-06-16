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Is it time for Max Verstappen to walk away from Red Bull?

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Is it time for Max Verstappen to walk away from Red Bull?

Max Verstappen admitted before the Barcelona weekend that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya would serve as a crucial benchmark for Red Bull's season. The Dutchman, three-time world champion and once the dominant force in Formula 1, finished fourth after qualifying fifth at a circuit that traditionally exposes the strengths and weaknesses of every car on the grid. What he found was confirmation of what many had suspected: Red Bull Racing is now the fourth-fastest team in Formula 1, and no amount of driver brilliance can mask that structural deficit. With just one podium in seven races and a 101-point gap to championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the question is no longer whether Verstappen should consider his options, but when he will act on them.

Red Bull's slide towards the midfield

Verstappen had warned that Barcelona would reveal whether the updates to the RB22 had delivered the performance Red Bull desperately needed. The answer was unambiguous. On pure pace, Red Bull was beaten by Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren. Verstappen's fourth-place finish owed more to Antonelli's retirement than to genuine competitiveness. Last season, Verstappen remained in title contention until the final race despite McLaren's resurgence, compensating for the limitations of his machinery with racecraft and consistency. This season, the gap has widened beyond the reach of even his exceptional skill set.

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Red Bull no longer looks like the team that delivered back-to-back championships. The technical advantage that defined their dominance has evaporated, and the rate of development among their rivals has accelerated past them. Verstappen himself has acknowledged the reality publicly: Red Bull is currently the fourth team on the grid. For a driver of his calibre, that is not a sustainable position.

Mercedes and McLaren loom as credible alternatives

Verstappen's contract runs until the end of 2028, but multiple sources have indicated it contains performance-related clauses that could provide an exit route if Red Bull's competitive position does not improve. Ferrari appears unavailable due to Charles Leclerc's long-term commitment, but Mercedes has been linked with Verstappen for months. Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to bring the Dutchman to Brackley, and Mercedes' resurgence this season makes that option more compelling than it has been in years.

McLaren represents another intriguing possibility, even with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both under contract. Formula 1 has repeatedly demonstrated that driver lineups can shift rapidly when a talent of Verstappen's magnitude becomes available. The political and financial will to accommodate him would materialise quickly at any team with championship ambitions.

The window for loyalty is closing

Verstappen has shown remarkable patience with Red Bull during their recent struggles, but patience is not the same as acceptance. Barcelona crystallised a harsh reality: the team that elevated him to three world titles is no longer capable of providing him with championship-winning machinery. Red Bull's engineers may yet find solutions, but the structural pace deficit and the competitive momentum now sitting with their rivals suggest this is not a temporary blip.

If Red Bull cannot demonstrate convincing progress in the coming months, the question will not be whether Verstappen leaves, but when. The performance clauses in his contract exist for precisely this scenario. A driver entering the peak years of his career cannot afford to spend multiple seasons outside title contention. Barcelona may not have been the final verdict on Verstappen's future at Red Bull, but it delivered a clear warning: the clock is ticking, and the window for a reversal of fortunes is narrowing fast

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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Pos
Team
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Mercedes
262
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Ferrari
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McLaren
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Alpine F1
60
6
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7
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8
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
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Australia
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
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Date
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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