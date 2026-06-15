Marc Marquez has named Max Verstappen as the Formula 1 driver he admires most, placing the Red Bull driver ahead of his compatriots Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz. Speaking to DAZN in the Barcelona paddock on Friday, the eight-time motorcycle world champion praised Verstappen's relentless drive and what he described as an animalistic approach to racing, calling him "a beast" on track.

Marquez's endorsement carries weight beyond simple paddock pleasantries. Both he and Verstappen are Red Bull athletes who have reshaped their respective championships through aggressive racecraft and a refusal to yield. For Marquez to elevate Verstappen above two Spanish icons underscores the respect Verstappen continues to command, even during a season in which Red Bull's car has struggled to match the pace of McLaren and Ferrari at several circuits.

Why Marquez looked beyond his compatriots

When asked about his favourites, Marquez initially acknowledged the claims of Alonso and Sainz. "I would like to say Fernando Alonso, because what he has done for the sport in Spain is impressive," Marquez told DAZN. He also referenced the time he has spent with Sainz, praising the Ferrari driver's talent but noting the structural reality that separates motorcycle racing from F1.

"I have also spent a lot of time with Carlos Sainz. He certainly has no shortage of talent, but this is a world where it does not depend only on the athlete, or the driver in this case," Marquez said. "It depends a bit on them, but you also have the car or the bike. There is a whole infrastructure behind it that you have to take into account."

That infrastructure reality is one Marquez knows intimately. His own 2024 season has been defined by adapting to a new factory Ducati ride after years with Honda, a transition that mirrors Verstappen's own battle to extract performance from an RB20 that has wavered between dominant and deeply unstable depending on the circuit.

Verstappen's perseverance stands out

Marquez then revealed the driver he places above the rest. "The one I really admire the most, because of his perseverance and what he shows on track, is Max Verstappen. I really think he is a beast," Marquez said. "I kind of grew up with him, because we are really from the same generation. I remember watching Fernando as a kid, but now I identify with Verstappen's generation."

Both Marquez and Verstappen emerged as prodigies in their late teens, claiming world titles before turning 21 and earning reputations for overtaking manoeuvres that bordered on reckless before evolving into ruthless efficiency. Verstappen's frustration in recent races, particularly with balance issues and brake-by-wire inconsistencies, has been unusually visible. Yet his rivals and peers continue to heap praise on him, aware that even a compromised Verstappen remains a threat.

Shared Red Bull ties and F1 experience

Marquez and Verstappen have met several times through their shared association with Red Bull. Marquez also sampled a Toro Rosso Formula 1 car in 2018, giving him direct insight into the physical and technical demands of single-seater racing at the highest level. That experience appears to have deepened his appreciation for what Verstappen achieves week after week, particularly in a year when the Dutchman has had to fight the car as much as his opponents.

Verstappen remains in contention for a fourth consecutive world title, but the margin for error has narrowed dramatically. Marquez's public backing serves as a reminder that reputation in motorsport is built not just on dominant seasons, but on how a driver responds when the machinery falters. Verstappen's perseverance, in Marquez's view, is what separates him from the field