Max Verstappen has offered his first response to the revised Formula 1 engine regulations, expressing cautious support for the phased approach agreed between the FIA and manufacturers. The Red Bull driver, who previously criticised attempts by engine suppliers to block changes, acknowledged the political realities that shaped the compromise while making clear he would have preferred a faster rollout.

Speaking to media in Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen welcomed the direction of travel but admitted frustration at the timeline. The FIA had initially proposed an immediate return to a 60/40 split between combustion and electrical power for 2026, only to face resistance from manufacturers. The final compromise will see the balance gradually shifted from the current 50/50 distribution, reaching 60/40 by 2028.

"It's good to see that changes are being implemented," Verstappen said. "This year that's already the case, but now also for next year. I had hoped that we would get next year, let's say, what we're getting in 2029." The comment underlines his long-standing opposition to the current power unit formula, which he believes has compromised the spectacle and altered the competitive order in ways unrelated to chassis performance.

Softening stance on political process

Verstappen had been vocal in recent months about what he called political gamesmanship by teams and manufacturers, particularly after several suppliers pushed back against the FIA's original proposals. In Barcelona, however, the four-time world champion struck a more conciliatory tone. "I also understand that sometimes politics come into play," he said. "The changes they want to implement now are at least going in the right direction. I think it's a good thing."

The shift in rhetoric may reflect the reality that Red Bull, despite its partnership with Ford for the 2026 power unit, has been caught on the wrong side of the current regulations. The team's struggles this season have coincided with the introduction of the 50/50 hybrid balance, which appears to have favoured Mercedes and Ferrari's architectural approaches.

Critical weekend after Monaco retirement

Verstappen arrives in Barcelona under pressure to recover ground after a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix, where he retired on the opening lap with a power unit issue. He had qualified second but failed to get away cleanly at the start, later diagnosed as an engine problem. Red Bull has fitted a fresh power unit to his RB22 for this weekend.

The championship situation is now critical. Verstappen sits seventh with just 43 points, 113 adrift of leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has 156 points. What began as a difficult start to the season has escalated into a full-blown crisis, with Red Bull needing both reliability and raw pace if Verstappen is to mount any credible title challenge. Barcelona, a traditional test of aerodynamic efficiency, will offer a clearer picture of whether the team's recent upgrades have closed the gap to the front