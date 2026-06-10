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The real reason drivers kept breaking Monaco's pit speed limit

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The real reason drivers kept breaking Monaco's pit speed limit

Five drivers collected pit lane speeding penalties at the Monaco Grand Prix, and several blamed software glitches or faulty equipment. George Russell insisted there was a "glitch in the software." Alpine went as far as requesting a right to review for Pierre Gasly's infractions. The real problem, however, had nothing to do with malfunctioning limiters. It stemmed from how the FIA measures speed in the pit lane and how teams tried to exploit the tightest pit complex on the calendar.

Monaco's compressed pit lane operates under a 60 km/h limit, lower than the standard 80 km/h used at most circuits. Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Gasly and Franco Colapinto all exceeded that threshold during the race weekend. Most registered 60.1 km/h, earning five-second time penalties. Gasly breached the limit twice, the second time by a larger margin. The flurry of infractions was unusual. Pit lane speeding penalties at this frequency are rare, which fuelled suspicions that something technical had gone wrong.

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How the FIA actually measures pit speed

The FIA does not use radar guns or instantaneous speed sensors in the pit lane. Instead, stewards calculate speed by dividing distance by time, using transponders on each car and multiple timing loops embedded in the surface. White lines mark the boundaries of the fast lane, the corridor drivers must use except when entering or leaving their garage box. In theory, every car covers the same distance. In practice, that assumption breaks down.

Onboard footage from Monaco showed several drivers cutting the inside kerbs of the fast lane, particularly on the exit from their pit box. Teams positioned near the end of the pit complex had more opportunity to trim the racing line through the lane's curves. By shortening the distance travelled while the pit limiter remained active, drivers inadvertently increased their calculated speed. The FIA's measurement method interprets a shorter distance covered in the same time as higher velocity, even if the limiter was set correctly.

Teams were briefed in advance

According to the BBC, the FIA discussed this precise scenario with the teams before the weekend began. That means engineers and drivers knew the measurement method and the risks of cutting the fast lane before any car left the garage. Radio messages during the race confirmed that awareness. Mercedes instructed both its drivers to take a wide entry into the pit lane to avoid shortening the measured distance. Russell still collected a penalty, suggesting either he misjudged the line or pushed the margins too far.

Why the complaints miss the point

Russell's claim of a software glitch does not align with the evidence. Pit limiters function by capping engine output or applying brake pressure to hold a target speed. They do not account for the geometric line a driver takes through the pit lane. If a team calibrates the limiter for a specific distance and the driver then shortens that distance, the system will register a breach. The limiter worked. The line did not.

Monaco's tight pit lane magnified the issue. On wider pit complexes, the fast lane is straighter and offers less opportunity to gain distance by cutting. At Monaco, the lane snakes through the harbour, and every apex presents a chance to shave metres. Teams at the far end of the pit lane, where the geometry allows sharper angles, faced the highest risk. The penalty barrage was not a technical failure. It was the consequence of teams and drivers testing the limits of a known measurement system in the most unforgiving environment on the calendar. Going forward, expect tighter adherence to the white lines, or more penalties

F1 News George Russell Mercedes

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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,120
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 158
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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