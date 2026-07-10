George Russell has dismissed claims that Mercedes is providing preferential treatment to his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, calling the suggestion "nonsense". The Briton, who currently trails the championship-leading Italian despite his greater experience, insists the entire team benefits from constructors' points and that any notion of favouritism makes no operational sense.

Russell's comments come amid a strong start to the season for Mercedes, during which the rookie Antonelli has surprised many by leading the internal battle. The 18-year-old Italian, widely regarded as Mercedes' brightest talent in a generation, has won multiple on-track duels with Russell and sits atop the drivers' standings. Ferrari has since closed the gap to the Silver Arrows, but the early-season dynamic between the two Mercedes drivers has already fuelled speculation about team priorities.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Russell acknowledged he has heard the rumours circulating about preferential treatment but said they do not bother him. "I've heard through the grapevine that there are stories going around about favouritism," he said. "It doesn't bother me, and it's not true either. When I was younger, I might have wanted to set the record straight. But there are two thousand people working for the team and they all get a bonus if we win the constructors' title, so why would there be favouritism?"

Russell's shift to self-focus

Russell has adopted a more inward-looking approach this season, one he describes as bordering on ruthless. He explained that he consulted his psychologist about whether prioritising his own needs was selfish. "He said, 'No, that's just self-direction,'" Russell recounted. The 26-year-old has since declined a friend's wedding invitation because it did not fit his schedule and no longer seeks or reads positive feedback.

That mental recalibration appears designed to insulate him from external noise, including the narrative that Mercedes might be backing Antonelli more heavily. Russell insists the team allows both drivers to race freely, with one caveat: "We're allowed to race each other, unless the overall goal of scoring as many points as possible for the team is under pressure."

What the team dynamic reveals

Russell's position is not without logic. Mercedes operates within a constructors' championship framework in which every team member stands to gain financially from collective success. Favouring one driver at the expense of the other, particularly when both are scoring heavily, would undermine that incentive structure. Yet the perception persists, fuelled in part by Antonelli's status as a homegrown Mercedes junior and the investment the team has made in his development since his karting days.

For Russell, the challenge is less about internal politics and more about recalibrating his own performance. He joined Mercedes in 2022 expecting to lead the team through its post-Hamilton era, but Antonelli's arrival has reframed that timeline. Whether the favouritism rumours are true or not, the reality is simpler: Antonelli is faster at the moment, and Russell knows it. His response has been to shut out distractions and focus on the only variable he can control, himself.

Mercedes has yet to comment publicly on the speculation, but team principal Toto Wolff has repeatedly praised both drivers this season. With Ferrari closing in and the constructors' fight tightening, any internal imbalance would quickly become a liability. For now, Russell's message is clear: the rumours are baseless, and his attention is elsewhere.