Anthony Davidson believes Andrea Kimi Antonelli's age is giving him a decisive psychological advantage over George Russell in their fight for the drivers' championship. The former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst told the Sky Sports F1 Show that the 19-year-old Italian, who leads Russell by 25 points, feels "invincible" in a way his more experienced teammate simply cannot. Russell, by contrast, carries the weight of expectation and the awareness of missed opportunities, a burden Davidson says is far harder to manage than raw nerves.

Antonelli sits atop the standings with 179 points despite a difficult recent run that has seen him retire twice in the last three races and finish third once. Russell, on 154 points, has been the more consistent scorer lately but has been unable to close the gap. Davidson's observation centres not on racecraft or mechanical reliability, but on something less tangible and potentially more decisive: the mental load each driver is carrying.

"I think you get nervous, of course," Davidson said. "When you're young, Jenson and I look back at our karting days, we were always nervous before a race, but you weren't stressed about it. And I think that's the difference, and that's where the mental health issue for a lot of athletes comes into play, especially in the later years, when you've experienced and done everything, and been through a lot of bad moments."

The weight of experience

Davidson drew a sharp distinction between the nervousness of youth and the stress that accompanies experience. Antonelli, in his first full season at Mercedes, approaches each race with what Davidson described as an open mindset and pure enthusiasm. "I think Kimi is in that situation right now; he's in that situation where you feel invincible when you're 19. You just get in the car, have a great time, drive a race and see what happens."

Russell's situation is fundamentally different. The British driver, now in his fourth season with Mercedes and still chasing a first world title, is acutely aware of the finite nature of championship windows. Davidson suggested this awareness breeds a different kind of pressure. "You try to think about everything that could go wrong, instead of just getting in with a completely open mind and enthusiasm, purely because you're here to do it," he said. "George is not feeling invincible at all."

Time on Antonelli's side

The Italian's youth affords him a luxury Russell no longer has: the assumption of future chances. Davidson outlined Antonelli's internal calculus. "If it doesn't work out, well, I still have 20 years of my life to do this, because if I don't win the championship this year, I'll have time for that in the future." Russell, by contrast, knows that competitive machinery and team stability are not guarantees. Davidson compared his predicament to Lando Norris's title challenge last season, where the pressure of a realistic shot at the championship became a weight in itself.

"If you're Lando from last year or George this year, that has a different weight and there's more pressure on your shoulders," Davidson said. "We can all imagine that with Lando last year. Dealing with that kind of pressure is very difficult."

A defining factor in the title race

Davidson's assessment suggests that the championship may be settled not by pace or strategy, but by which driver can better manage the psychological demands of a sustained title fight. Antonelli's recent misfortunes have not visibly shaken him, a resilience Davidson attributes to the protective armour of youth. Russell, meanwhile, must carry not only the expectation of Mercedes but the knowledge that opportunities like this do not come around every season. Whether that burden galvanises or constrains him will likely determine whether he can overhaul his teenage teammate in the races ahead.