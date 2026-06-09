Lando Norris has publicly questioned the reliability of Mercedes power units after retiring from the Monaco Grand Prix, his latest technical failure in a season increasingly defined by mechanical setbacks. The McLaren driver, already on his third power unit and battery, warned that grid penalties are looming unless McLaren and Mercedes High Performance Powertrains resolve the issues together. With two retirements and mounting component usage, Norris admitted he no longer knows what to expect each weekend.

Monaco marked another painful chapter for Norris, who had already suffered battery problems during Friday practice. The race retirement compounds earlier losses in Canada, where a gearbox failure ended his afternoon. McLaren's reliability troubles have cost the British driver significant championship points at a time when consistency matters most.

Asked why McLaren appears to struggle disproportionately with the Mercedes power unit, Norris pushed back on the suggestion that his team is uniquely affected. He pointed to George Russell's difficult season at Mercedes and noted that technical gremlins have spread across the German manufacturer's customer base, albeit unevenly.

Pattern extends beyond McLaren

"I hear a lot of people talking about our problems, but George Russell is not exactly having his best season ever either," Norris said after the race. "Mercedes has had plenty of bad luck too. Oscar seems to be hit less than me, just like Kimi has had fewer problems than George. Sometimes that's just how it goes in motorsport."

The comparison underscores a broader vulnerability within the Mercedes power unit programme this season. While Russell has endured his share of setbacks at the works team, Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri have experienced markedly different fortunes despite running identical hardware. The same asymmetry exists at Aston Martin, where Kimi Antonelli has been spared the failures that have plagued Russell.

Component limits and grid penalty fears

Norris acknowledged his helplessness in the face of mechanical fragility. "I can only get in, drive, and try to get the maximum out of it. That's all I can do," he said. "What frustrates me is that I'm already on my third power unit and third battery. That means penalties are getting closer. Hopefully we can avoid them."

Formula 1's regulations allow drivers three power units, three MGU-Hs, three MGU-Ks, three turbochargers, two energy stores, and two control electronics per season before penalties apply. Norris is already at the threshold on multiple elements before the halfway point of the calendar, a predicament that threatens to compound his points deficit with enforced grid drops later in the year.

Urgent call for joint action

The McLaren driver made clear his expectation that both McLaren and Mercedes must intervene urgently. "To be honest, I don't know what to expect anymore each weekend. It feels like something always happens. That's not just McLaren, but Mercedes too. Together we need to do better, because right now it's simply not good enough."

The bluntness of Norris's remarks reflects the stakes. McLaren entered the season with title ambitions after a strong 2024 campaign, but reliability has eroded those hopes. Monaco's retirement followed battery issues in Friday's second practice session, part of a pattern that has left Norris unable to build momentum. Mercedes, meanwhile, faces questions about whether cost-cap constraints or design compromises have undermined the robustness of its power unit architecture. Norris's frustration signals a growing impatience within McLaren's garage, and the pressure is now on both organisations to deliver solutions before the season slips further from reach