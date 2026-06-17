user icon
icon

Norris: Hamilton can finally answer his critics

<< Return to the news list
Norris: Hamilton can finally answer his critics

Lando Norris believes Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari victory in Barcelona has silenced a year's worth of online criticism, telling media after the race that the seven-time world champion can now answer those who questioned whether he still belonged at the top level. Hamilton's 105th career win came after a winless 2025 debut season with Ferrari that saw him miss the podium entirely and face sustained scrutiny over his form at 41 years old.

The McLaren driver finished third behind Hamilton and George Russell, completing the first all-British podium since 1968. Speaking to RacingNews365 and other media, Norris framed the result not just as a sporting achievement but as vindication for a driver who endured months of public doubt following early qualifying exits and underwhelming race pace in Ferrari red.

More about Lewis Hamilton What Ferrari's president told Hamilton after Barcelona win

What Ferrari's president told Hamilton after Barcelona win

Jun 15
 What Rosberg Really Thinks About Hamilton's Ferrari Breakthrough

What Rosberg Really Thinks About Hamilton's Ferrari Breakthrough

Jun 17

"I'm especially happy for him," Norris said. "You could see from everything how much this victory meant to him. Of course I don't hope he's this fast every race, because then we'll have trouble, but he absolutely deserves this moment."

A season of doubt

Hamilton's 2025 Ferrari move was billed as one of the boldest late-career gambles in recent F1 history. Instead, it delivered a difficult debut season. The Briton failed to reach a single Grand Prix podium and regularly found himself out of position in qualifying. Social media became a particularly harsh environment, with open questioning of whether age and adaptation struggles had finally caught up with the sport's most decorated modern driver.

Norris, who grew up watching Hamilton dominate the sport, acknowledged the weight of that criticism. "He's had an enormous amount of negative reactions over the past year. A lot of people wrote him off and tore him down online. So it's good that he can now show they were wrong."

Ferrari's development breakthrough

Barcelona represented more than personal redemption for Hamilton. Ferrari arrived with a substantial upgrade package that appears to have corrected the development missteps that plagued their 2025 campaign. Hamilton qualified strongly and controlled the race, suggesting the Scuderia has finally found the direction needed to challenge Mercedes in the constructors' fight.

The win reduces Ferrari's championship deficit and positions Hamilton, now with momentum and a car beneath him, as a credible threat in the second half of the season. Norris noted Hamilton's recent form surge across multiple race weekends, not just Barcelona, as evidence the 41-year-old retains the speed that defined his Mercedes years.

British podium adds historical layer

The all-British podium gave the result added significance. Norris called it "a special moment for all of us" and acknowledged the rarity of three British drivers sharing the rostrum in the modern era. Yet he was clear that Hamilton's comeback narrative overshadowed the historical footnote.

"This is something special," Norris said of the podium composition. "But especially Lewis's performance stands out. He's a seven-time world champion and it remains impressive to see him succeed. That he's now achieving this with Ferrari only makes it more remarkable."

Ferrari now enters the summer stretch with renewed confidence, a driver in form, and a car that finally responds to development. Hamilton's critics, meanwhile, have their answer

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris Ferrari McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
262
2
Ferrari
190
3
McLaren
141
4
Red Bull Racing
89
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
38
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,648
  • Podiums 136
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar