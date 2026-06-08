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Why Verstappen believes Antonelli is already showing title-winning level

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Why Verstappen believes Antonelli is already showing title-winning level

Max Verstappen has identified Kimi Antonelli as a future Formula 1 world champion after the Mercedes rookie's commanding start to the 2025 season. The four-time champion told a press conference the 19-year-old Italian is already performing at title-winning level, provided he has the machinery beneath him. Verstappen's endorsement carries weight at a moment when Antonelli leads the championship and has outperformed his teammate across multiple race victories in the opening phase of the year.

Antonelli arrived in Formula 1 with significant expectations after a rapid ascent through the junior categories, but his early-season form has exceeded even optimistic projections. Mercedes has not yet committed to backing one driver over the other, though the team's strategic focus could shift toward the teenager if his trajectory continues. Verstappen's comments suggest the paddock is taking notice.

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"I think you see a few guys come up from the lower categories who have something special," Verstappen said. "When they switch categories, they are immediately fast. I think it was quite clear that Kimi belongs in that category, so that was no surprise."

From talent to complete driver

Verstappen drew a distinction between raw speed and the broader skillset required to sustain success in Formula 1. Talent opens the door, but longevity depends on becoming what he described as an "all-round driver." The Dutchman pointed to his own career and that of Lewis Hamilton as examples of drivers who evolved beyond single-lap pace to master racecraft, consistency, and psychological resilience.

"When you come into Formula 1, of course it's not just about talent," Verstappen explained. "You have to become an all-round driver." He made clear that Antonelli is demonstrating those qualities already, not merely relying on qualifying speed or isolated flashes of brilliance.

The machinery factor

Verstappen also acknowledged the role of equipment in converting potential into championships. Antonelli's strong start coincides with Mercedes providing a competitive package, a variable outside any driver's control but essential to their success. "You need to have the package to be able to do it," Verstappen said. "I think Kimi is showing this year that once he has a package with which he can win the championship, he performs like a champion should."

The comment reflects a broader reality in Formula 1: driver talent can only be fully expressed when married to engineering performance. Verstappen knows this as well as anyone, having spent recent seasons in machinery that has ranged from dominant to compromised.

Sixteen races to prove his status

Antonelli still has 16 races remaining to consolidate his position. Leading the championship at this stage is one thing; maintaining that advantage through the second half of a grueling season is another. Verstappen's public backing suggests confidence that the Italian possesses the mental and technical tools to see the job through, but the pressure will intensify as rivals close in and Mercedes faces strategic decisions about how to deploy its resources.

Whether Antonelli converts this season into a title or not, Verstappen's assessment marks him as a driver the sport will be watching for years. The Dutchman has framed him not as a promising rookie, but as someone already operating at the level required to win world championships. The next four months will test whether that judgment holds

F1 News Max Verstappen Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Red Bull Racing

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Mercedes
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