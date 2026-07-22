One race stands between Formula 1 and its summer break, but behind the paddock hospitality units, nobody is preparing for quiet. Seventeen driver contracts expire after the 2026 season, and the uncertainty surrounding Max Verstappen's future has turned the Hungarian Grand Prix into a potential powder keg for the 2027 driver market.

Only five drivers on the current grid hold deals that extend beyond this season: Verstappen, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly. Everyone else is either negotiating, waiting, or watching the dominoes line up. What makes this year's summer break different is that the biggest domino, Verstappen himself, shows no sign of falling in any predictable direction.

Red Bull's struggles revive Verstappen speculation

Verstappen remains the axis around which every major 2027 scenario revolves. Red Bull Racing's RB22 has underdelivered, and a wave of senior personnel changes has reopened questions about the Dutchman's long-term commitment. Mercedes and Ferrari were floated early in the rumour cycle, but McLaren has emerged in recent weeks as the most credible alternative destination.

Multiple reports suggest that Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen's manager, and Jos Verstappen have already held exploratory talks with the Woking-based team. Verstappen himself has offered nothing beyond a rehearsed line: "When there's something to say, you'll hear it from me. Until then, nothing changes." The pattern is familiar. A year ago, Verstappen speculation reached similar levels before he confirmed during the Hungarian race weekend that he would stay at Red Bull for 2026. Whether he provides similar clarity this weekend remains uncertain, but the timing would fit.

Sainz wavers on Williams, Alonso weighs retirement

Carlos Sainz, who joined Williams with considerable fanfare, is reportedly no longer convinced by the team's trajectory. Audi has been cited as a possible escape route, though any move would require disentangling himself from a Williams contract that was supposed to anchor his midfield resurgence. Sainz's hesitation has already prompted Williams to explore contingencies. Franco Colapinto, who previously raced for the team, was approached during the Spa weekend about a potential return.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, faces a different calculation. The 43-year-old Spaniard is said to be reconsidering his future at Aston Martin, where progress has stalled. Alpine has been mentioned as a possible landing spot, a return that would carry symbolic weight given his history with the Enstone team. Retirement, however, has not been ruled out. Alonso's decision will ripple through the midfield, particularly if Aston Martin needs to secure a replacement quickly.

Midfield scramble involves Tsolov, Câmara and Ocon

Racing Bulls and Haas are bracing for change. Red Bull's junior programme is pushing Nikola Tsolov toward a promotion, with Racing Bulls the likeliest destination. At Haas, Esteban Ocon's underwhelming performances alongside Oliver Bearman have intensified scrutiny. Yuki Tsunoda and Formula 2 prospect Rafael Câmara are both being discussed as potential replacements, though Haas has yet to commit publicly to any decision.

What happens in the next three weeks, away from the track, will shape the grid for 2027 and potentially redefine team hierarchies. Verstappen's choice, whenever it comes, will cascade through every tier. Until then, teams are preparing for a summer break that promises to be anything but restful.