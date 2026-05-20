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Herbert Says Verstappen Is Playing Games With His Future Threats and Will Never Actually Leave

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Herbert Says Verstappen Is Playing Games With His Future Threats and Will Never Actually Leave

Johnny Herbert has run out of patience with the speculation about Max Verstappen's Formula 1 future. The former driver believes the Dutchman has been deliberately stoking the uncertainty around his own position, and that anyone who actually thinks he is heading for the exit has been taken in. 

A Strategic Performance, Not a Genuine Threat 

Herbert made his position clear to Jackpot City Casino. "Verstappen is simply playing a game. He is never going to stop Formula 1." His reading is that Verstappen's comments about reconsidering his future were calculated rather than candid. When Verstappen said he needed to think about what he wanted to do, Herbert argues the question was always about the shape of his Formula 1 future rather than whether he has one. 

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"You do not just walk away from this sport. These are still the best racing cars in the world and probably the greatest thrill you can experience as a driver." The argument is not complicated. The cars, the competition, and the stakes are unique, and no amount of frustration with a particular set of regulations changes what Formula 1 represents at its core. 

The Rule Changes Will Help 

Herbert also pointed to the regulatory adjustments being introduced as a reason for Verstappen to recalibrate. "We are getting closer again to a normal racing car. That will give Max a better feeling. He will notice that at least something is changing and that the sport is getting better. If it becomes more exciting and more challenging, he will think: I am not going anywhere." 

He Was Right to Speak Out 

Despite framing Verstappen's threats as a game, Herbert did not dismiss the underlying message. He thought it was the right thing to do. "He is playing a game, but I understand why. He is playing with the teams, with Formula 1, and with the FIA by suggesting he might stop because the cars are not what he wants them to be. That is why it would have been smart to involve someone like Max or Lewis Hamilton in the decision-making process. The drivers would have had an enormously positive impact." 

His conclusion was unambiguous. "I am glad Max raised those problems, because it is important that drivers give their opinion. When Max, Fernando Alonso, and Lando Norris point at something, you cannot simply wave it away. Sometimes you just have to name what is going wrong. Verstappen had to do what he did."

F1 News Max Verstappen Johnny Herbert Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
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  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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