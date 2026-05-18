Ten races from his Formula 1 career were put in front of Max Verstappen and he identified the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix almost immediately. It is the race he returns to most often when asked about his best drives, and his explanation of why carries the weight of someone who was fighting for a title with a car that was not good enough.

Seventeenth on the Grid, First at the Flag

The context was not comfortable. Red Bull were struggling in São Paulo, and Verstappen started seventeenth after a difficult qualifying session compounded by a grid penalty for a component change. In the rain, over the course of a chaotic and interrupted race, he passed every car in front of him to win.

He recognised the race from a single photograph. "This is the São Paulo Grand Prix in 2024," he said immediately, seeing an image of himself climbing from the car in celebration. The memory is sharp despite 31 further races having taken place since.

What the Race Meant at That Moment

"I had a bit of bad luck in qualifying, which meant I had to start from well down the grid. On top of that I still had a small penalty. I do not even remember which component we changed, but we had to change one which meant we had to start even further back." The sentence captures something about how the championship pressure operated that weekend. Every detail mattered, and even a routine technical decision compounded an already difficult position.

His reading of the race itself was typical of how he describes his best drives: practical rather than romantic. "It was a wet race. I enjoy wet races, but it was very chaotic. That happens quickly in a wet race, especially in São Paulo, and I also knew that I had to make my way through the field for the championship."

The red flag came at a moment that could have worked against him but did not. "Lap after lap we moved up positions. It started raining harder and that made the driving increasingly difficult. At some point the red flag was necessary because it had become quite dangerous. That red flag gave us the chance to win the race. It is absolutely one of my best races ever, and it came at a moment when it was really needed for the championship. So those are good memories."