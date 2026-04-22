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Leclerc Says He Can Win the World Championship With Ferrari This Season

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Leclerc Says He Can Win the World Championship With Ferrari This Season

Charles Leclerc is not being cautious about his ambitions. After two podiums in the first three races and third place in the standings, the Ferrari driver is prepared to say what he previously might only have thought: this year could be the one. 

The Car Is Finally Giving Him What He Needs 

Leclerc was direct in how he described his relationship with the SF-26. "We have simply built a strong car. I genuinely enjoy driving it and feel I can extract the maximum from it. The engineers are doing good work, the updates are landing, and that gives confidence." The contrast with previous seasons, when Leclerc frequently described a car that felt inconsistent or unpredictable under him, is clear. 

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He was equally specific about where the responsibility now sits. "The speed is there, the pace is there. It now comes down to performing consistently and not dropping the ball. If I manage that, we can fight at the front. This car lets me drive the way I want to, and that makes a big difference." The phrase matters: a driver saying a car allows him to express himself rather than requiring him to compensate for its behaviour is describing a fundamental shift in the working relationship.

Chasing the Title Without Losing Focus 

Leclerc named the title directly, something he has been careful not to do in recent years after seasons that promised much and delivered disappointment. "If everything falls into place, pace, execution and strategy, then we can absolutely fight for the championship. I am genuinely convinced of that." 

At the same time he was careful about where he places his day-to-day attention. "There is no point looking too far ahead. Consistency is what matters most: keep scoring points and always be there. The relationship with my engineer is going very well and that helps enormously. If we maintain that level, we can achieve something really special this season."

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ferrari

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
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3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
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7
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14
8
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9
Williams
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Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Jeddah Street Circuit
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Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco
Monte Carlo
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Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,721
  • Podiums 52
  • Grand Prix 176
  • Country MC
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, MC
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Ferrari
Ferrari
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