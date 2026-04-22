Charles Leclerc is not being cautious about his ambitions. After two podiums in the first three races and third place in the standings, the Ferrari driver is prepared to say what he previously might only have thought: this year could be the one.

The Car Is Finally Giving Him What He Needs

Leclerc was direct in how he described his relationship with the SF-26. "We have simply built a strong car. I genuinely enjoy driving it and feel I can extract the maximum from it. The engineers are doing good work, the updates are landing, and that gives confidence." The contrast with previous seasons, when Leclerc frequently described a car that felt inconsistent or unpredictable under him, is clear.

He was equally specific about where the responsibility now sits. "The speed is there, the pace is there. It now comes down to performing consistently and not dropping the ball. If I manage that, we can fight at the front. This car lets me drive the way I want to, and that makes a big difference." The phrase matters: a driver saying a car allows him to express himself rather than requiring him to compensate for its behaviour is describing a fundamental shift in the working relationship.

Chasing the Title Without Losing Focus

Leclerc named the title directly, something he has been careful not to do in recent years after seasons that promised much and delivered disappointment. "If everything falls into place, pace, execution and strategy, then we can absolutely fight for the championship. I am genuinely convinced of that."

At the same time he was careful about where he places his day-to-day attention. "There is no point looking too far ahead. Consistency is what matters most: keep scoring points and always be there. The relationship with my engineer is going very well and that helps enormously. If we maintain that level, we can achieve something really special this season."