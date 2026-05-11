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Leclerc Is Copying Hamilton's Preparation Methods and Says They Are Working

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Leclerc Is Copying Hamilton's Preparation Methods and Says They Are Working

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are teammates at Ferrari, rivals for the same team resources, and separated by eight points in the championship. They are also, by Leclerc's own account, operating in a spirit of genuine mutual respect that has allowed the younger driver to borrow directly from the older one's methods. 

Watching Everything Hamilton Does

Leclerc was candid with Sky Sports after the Miami Grand Prix. "From the day Lewis joined the team, it was an enormous opportunity for me to learn from him. I have analysed everything he does in his preparation in detail, right up to the moment he gets in the car." 

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He was careful to draw a distinction between what he has taken from Hamilton and what remains his own. The driving itself stays personal, shaped by the circuit and his own instincts. "The driving, that differs per circuit. We have our own strengths and sometimes I look at him in a certain corner and analyse it, but that depends on the circuit." What he has absorbed is the process Hamilton uses to arrive at the car ready to perform. The preparation, the mental approach, the physical routine. "I think that approach has brought him all the success he has had in the past." 

The Championship Gap Is the Reality 

Leclerc leads Hamilton inside the Ferrari garage and sits third in the championship. The gap to Antonelli at the top is 41 points after four races, which is a meaningful deficit but not an insurmountable one across a long season. He has not given up on the title. "Racing for Ferrari is very special, but I would love to win a world championship with Ferrari. I have been working toward that since the first day I arrived, and I really hope it will happen one day." 

The combination of learning from Hamilton while competing against him within the same team is an unusual situation, and Leclerc appears to be managing it in a way that is making him a better driver. Whether that is enough to close 41 points on Mercedes in the remaining races is a separate question. 

F1 News Charles Leclerc Ferrari

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Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,735
  • Podiums 52
  • Grand Prix 177
  • Country MC
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, MC
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Ferrari
Ferrari
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