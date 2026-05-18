Lewis Hamilton has made a notable jump in this year's Sunday Times Rich List, rising 56 places to sit 294th among the wealthiest people in Britain. His fortune is estimated at approximately 435 million pounds, equivalent to just over 500 million euros, and appears to have grown by around 50 million pounds in the past twelve months.

Where the Money Comes From

The Sunday Times Rich List assesses visible wealth, including property, investments, art collections, and shareholdings. Bank balances are not included because there is no public access to that information. The methodology means the estimate is conservative rather than comprehensive, and Hamilton's actual financial position is likely more substantial than the figure suggests.

His Formula 1 income remains the primary engine of that growth. The lucrative contracts he held at Mercedes across the years of their dominance contributed significantly, and his current deal with Ferrari continues to provide a substantial salary base. Beyond the sport, Hamilton has made investments across fashion, food, and entertainment that have added further layers to his financial portfolio.

The Company He Keeps on the List

Hamilton appears on the list alongside names including Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and J.K. Rowling. The compiler of the Rich List, Robert Watts, noted a trend in this year's edition that is relevant to Hamilton, who is based in Monaco. "More and more wealthy British people are moving to places like Dubai, Monaco, or Switzerland. That raises questions about the impact on the British economy and how much tax revenue the country is losing as a result."