user icon
icon

Hamilton Climbs 56 Places on Sunday Times Rich List With Fortune Estimated at 500 Million Euros

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton Climbs 56 Places on Sunday Times Rich List With Fortune Estimated at 500 Million Euros

Lewis Hamilton has made a notable jump in this year's Sunday Times Rich List, rising 56 places to sit 294th among the wealthiest people in Britain. His fortune is estimated at approximately 435 million pounds, equivalent to just over 500 million euros, and appears to have grown by around 50 million pounds in the past twelve months. 

Where the Money Comes From 

The Sunday Times Rich List assesses visible wealth, including property, investments, art collections, and shareholdings. Bank balances are not included because there is no public access to that information. The methodology means the estimate is conservative rather than comprehensive, and Hamilton's actual financial position is likely more substantial than the figure suggests. 

More about Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Reportedly Have a Shortlist of Three to Replace Hamilton: Bearman, Verstappen, or Sainz

Ferrari Reportedly Have a Shortlist of Three to Replace Hamilton: Bearman, Verstappen, or Sainz

May 21
 Hamilton Says He Is Very Happy at Ferrari and Pushes Back on Exit Rumours

Hamilton Says He Is Very Happy at Ferrari and Pushes Back on Exit Rumours

May 21

His Formula 1 income remains the primary engine of that growth. The lucrative contracts he held at Mercedes across the years of their dominance contributed significantly, and his current deal with Ferrari continues to provide a substantial salary base. Beyond the sport, Hamilton has made investments across fashion, food, and entertainment that have added further layers to his financial portfolio. 

The Company He Keeps on the List 

Hamilton appears on the list alongside names including Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and J.K. Rowling. The compiler of the Rich List, Robert Watts, noted a trend in this year's edition that is relevant to Hamilton, who is based in Monaco. "More and more wealthy British people are moving to places like Dubai, Monaco, or Switzerland. That raises questions about the impact on the British economy and how much tax revenue the country is losing as a result." 

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Ferrari
112
3
McLaren
94
4
Red Bull Racing
30
5
Alpine F1
21
6
Haas F1
18
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Williams
5
9
Audi
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,582
  • Podiums 133
  • Grand Prix 236
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar