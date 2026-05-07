George Russell blamed the Miami circuit for not suiting his driving style after a difficult weekend that ended with a fortunate fourth place. Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock has a less charitable explanation for what happened, and it is one that puts the responsibility squarely on Russell himself.

The Data Was There, Russell Did Not Act on It

Glock's criticism is specific. He told German media that Russell's problem in Miami was not the track but a failure to respond quickly enough to information that was available to him throughout the weekend. "If you can see all weekend that you are falling short and your teammate is doing something different with the setup, you need to act on that much faster. You do not wait until the closing stages of the race to address it. You try it on Friday or Saturday."

The point is about process rather than pace. Within Mercedes, both drivers have access to each other's data. The gap between Antonelli and Russell in race trim in Miami was approximately four tenths per lap, a difference visible in the numbers long before the race started. "You know exactly what is happening on the other side of the garage. If you are on average four tenths per lap slower, you have to intervene. That should have happened much earlier in this case."

Antonelli Is Making Russell's Situation Look Worse

The contrast between the two sides of the Mercedes garage is as sharp as it has been at any point in the season. Antonelli has won the last three races, leads the championship, and appears to be getting faster with each round. Russell has one win from four races, has had a qualifying problem and bad luck with the safety car, and is now being openly questioned about whether his approach to problem-solving is quick enough. The pressure heading into Canada is considerable. Russell said after Miami that he expects to perform better there, a circuit he has historically been strong at. That prediction now needs to be right.