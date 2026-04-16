The idea of Max Verstappen taking a year away from Formula 1 has been circulating with increasing frequency, but Sky Sports commentator David Croft thinks the cost of that decision could be higher than it appears.

The Trains Would Have Already Left

Croft's argument is straightforward. Formula 1's top teams plan their driver lineups well in advance, and a year on the sidelines would almost certainly mean missing the window at the teams that actually matter. "If he takes a year out, there is a good chance that the train at Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari has already departed," he said on the Sky Sports F1 Show. "Then you end up in a situation where you cannot simply walk into a top team."

Under that scenario, three of the four teams currently capable of winning races would effectively be closed off to Verstappen on his return.

Aston Martin as the Last Door Open

Croft identified one realistic option remaining. "It seems like Aston Martin would be the only option, because there might still be space there." But he was careful to qualify that immediately. "The condition is that Aston Martin have to be fighting for wins by then. For Verstappen it is ultimately about performance on track, not what things look like on paper."

The message is clear enough. A sabbatical sounds like a sensible way to reset after a frustrating season, but it carries a genuine sporting cost if Verstappen wants to return to a car capable of winning championships. The timing would have to work perfectly, and in Formula 1 timing rarely works on an individual's preferred schedule.