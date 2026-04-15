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Sky Sports Panel Says Aston Martin Situation Is a Nightmare With No Quick Fix

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Sky Sports Panel Says Aston Martin Situation Is a Nightmare With No Quick Fix

Aston Martin have endured one of the worst starts to a season in the modern era of Formula 1, and the people analysing it from the outside are not offering much comfort. Three rounds in, the team has zero points, one classified finish, and a car that is multiple seconds per lap off the front of the field. 

"Simply a Nightmare" 

Martin Brundle did not search for diplomatic language in his Sky Sports column. "This is genuinely painful to watch. All things considered, it is just a nightmare: no speed, no reliability." His assessment of the timeline for improvement was equally unsparing. "With the current calendar structure and the budget cap, this is not something you simply fix. They first need to understand where it is going wrong and find the right direction. Realistically, it will not properly improve until around 2027." 

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The scale of the deficit Brundle described goes beyond a car that needs development. "They are sometimes three to four seconds per lap off the pace. At that point you are not talking about a small problem but about a completely different category. This is going to take time, a very long time." 

Problems Run Deeper Than Performance 

David Croft added a structural dimension to Brundle's verdict. "The fact that they finished at all in Japan was already a small achievement. But that says enough about where they are

right now." In his view the problems are not purely technical but organisational. "Certain things were addressed too late, and as a result they are now chasing the situation rather than managing it. This is not a quick fix, this is a long process in which everything has to be rebuilt." 

The update situation underlines that point. "They are working on updates, but even a B-version of the car is still some way off. As long as the chassis and power unit are not working in harmony and the vibration issues persist, they will be chasing the facts for this entire season." 

Croft's final assessment was bleak. "Right now I cannot see them scoring points unless half the field retires. Getting to the finish is positive, but as people inside the team are also saying: that is not really something to celebrate."

F1 News Martin Brundle Aston Martin

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GB Martin Brundle -
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  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jun 1 1959 (66)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, Norfolk, England, UK, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
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