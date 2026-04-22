The enforced April break in Formula 1 is almost over. The season resumes in Miami in just over a week, and for Max Verstappen that starting gun marks the beginning of a May schedule that would test anyone's physical and mental reserves.

Miami Grand Prix: 1 to 3 May

Red Bull arrive in Florida knowing that this is not a race they can afford to treat as another development weekend. Three rounds without a top-five finish has left them badly placed in both championships, and the sprint format in Miami means there are points available across multiple sessions. The expectation is that Red Bull will bring a significant update package to the race. If those parts fail to deliver the hoped-for improvement, the team's season will take on a crisis-level urgency heading into the following weeks.

24 Hours of the Nurburgring: 14 to 17 May

There is almost no gap between Miami and Verstappen's next major commitment. The 24 Hours of the Nurburgring takes place the following week, and Verstappen has been preparing for it through the NLS qualifying races and several test sessions on the Nordschleife over recent weeks. He will approach it seriously and with a genuine intention to win, even though the stakes are entirely different to a Formula 1 race. For Verstappen, the 24-hour race is something he has wanted to do for years. The fact that it falls in the middle of the Formula 1 season adds to the complexity but does not appear to have changed his commitment to it.

Canadian Grand Prix: 22 to 24 May

One weekend after the Nurburgring, Verstappen boards a flight to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The circuit also features a sprint race, which means another compressed and intense weekend with minimal rest time built in. By the time Canada ends, Verstappen will have completed three major racing events in the space of roughly three weeks.