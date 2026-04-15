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McLaren Targeting Miami With Norris and Piastri After Quiet but Real Progress

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McLaren Targeting Miami With Norris and Piastri After Quiet but Real Progress

McLaren's progress between China and Japan was real, but understanding exactly what happened requires more than a glance at the results. The two weekends were very different events, and Suzuka was the first one that gave a proper picture of where the MCL40 genuinely stands. 

Shanghai Exposed the Real Problem 

In China, McLaren's weakness was specific and damaging. The car had pace but could not convert it into consistent performance because the front end was operating in an unstable window. That instability created unpredictable tyre behaviour and made it difficult for the drivers to find reliable reference points from lap to lap. Both cars missed the start in China due to technical problems, which made the weekend's data even harder to interpret. 

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What Changed at Suzuka 

The improvement at Suzuka did not come from a major aerodynamic update. McLaren brought no significant new parts to Japan. Instead, the gains came from two areas: weight reduction and refined energy management. A lighter car responds more sharply, puts less load on the front tyres, and stays within a stable operating window for longer. On the power unit side, McLaren improved how energy is distributed across a lap, producing smoother and more consistent acceleration. 

The race result backed the data. Piastri ran at the front in the opening phase, finished second behind Antonelli, and held off Leclerc. Tyre wear data showed the MCL40 managing its front tyres better than in China. The gap to Mercedes in pace per kilometre dropped from 0.172 seconds in Australia to just 0.033 at Suzuka. That is not a coincidence or a circuit effect. It is a development trend. 

Miami Is the Real Test

McLaren's first significant upgrade package of the season arrives in Miami. Having stabilised the car through weight and energy management, the team now wants to make a proper aerodynamic step. Both McLaren and Mercedes run the same power unit, which means the gap between them will come down entirely to chassis, aerodynamics, and how quickly each team can develop. McLaren have demonstrated before that they can close gaps fast when the development direction is right. Whether Suzuka was the start of a genuine title challenge or a favourable set of circumstances will become clear in Florida.

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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
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Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
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Saudi Arabia
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
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China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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