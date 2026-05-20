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Palmer Backs Russell to Win the Title Because Antonelli Will Eventually Make a Costly Mistake

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Palmer Backs Russell to Win the Title Because Antonelli Will Eventually Make a Costly Mistake

Kimi Antonelli leads the championship by twenty points and has won three of the first four races. Jolyon Palmer is backing George Russell anyway. 

Consistency Over Momentum 

Palmer made his argument on the F1 Nation Podcast and it rests on a read of the season that goes beyond the current standings. "I would go for George, because history has shown us that he can perform consistently throughout the entire year. I think he is somewhat more mature." 

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He was also careful not to understate what Antonelli has been producing. "I still have the feeling that George generally has the upper hand. And I think Kimi has shown truly impressive speed at times. He drove some great races last year. Miami and Japan were strong. Brazil and several other races were also very good." The acknowledgement is genuine. Antonelli's form is not a mirage. 

The Question Palmer Is Really Asking 

What Palmer doubts is whether Antonelli can sustain it without a significant collapse. "But when it comes to actually maintaining that level throughout a complete season, without a failed race, without an Oscar Baku race where you have a terrible half lap and the whole thing falls apart, I think George's mentality is being tested a bit more right now." 

His advice to Toto Wolff was implicit rather than direct. Do not commit fully to either driver while the question is still open. "That does not mean he will do it, but that would be my reasoning. If I had to put everything on one horse, I would choose George right now. That is also why I do not think Toto should put all his money on one horse, even if Kimi beats George." 

F1 News Jolyon Palmer George Russell Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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GB Jolyon Palmer -
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  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 20 1991 (35)
  • Place of b. Horsham, United Kingdom
  • Weight 78 kg
  • Length 1.79 m
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