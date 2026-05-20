Maro Engel and Max Verstappen spent significant portions of the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring trying to pass each other on one of the most demanding circuits in the world. The fans loved it. Engel loved it too, and wants to continue the conversation off the circuit over coffee or at a children's playground.

A Battle That Looked Like a Grudge Match

The two had history. A year ago they exchanged pointed messages on X after Engel suggested Verstappen had used a different Balance of Performance setting during a test day, and Verstappen responded. Social media framed it as a rivalry. In reality, Engel has consistently said the whole thing was a misunderstanding based on bad information from a team member who turned out to be wrong.

"That is mostly something the media and outsiders say. Max and I genuinely have a fantastic relationship." He revisited the original episode at Motorsport Magazin to close it down for good. "I heard about it from a team member and I did not want to act on rumours. Unfortunately that team member was incorrectly informed, and with that the matter is closed."

Deep in the Night, Wheel to Wheel

What the Nurburgring weekend produced instead of a grudge was some of the most entertaining racing of the event. Verstappen attacked in the car numbered 3, Engel defended in the sister car numbered 80, and at one point in the night stages Engel ran onto the grass as Verstappen came past. The crowd was delighted.

Engel's lasting feeling after the weekend is not competitive. It is warm. "I hope we will have the opportunity to meet in Monaco soon for a coffee or to take the children to the playground. And that we can then talk at greater length about our duel." It is the kind of post-race sentiment that endurance racing produces more naturally than Formula 1, and it captures something about why Verstappen keeps coming back to it.

The weekend itself ended in disappointment for Verstappen's crew. They were on course for the overall win with four hours remaining when technical problems ended their challenge. Engel, Maxime Martin, Luca Stolz, and Fabian Schiller inherited the victory.