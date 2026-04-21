The conversation about Max Verstappen's future in Formula 1 is no longer a fringe topic. Jan Lammers, sports director of the Dutch Grand Prix and a former Formula 1 driver himself, thinks a temporary exit after this season is a credible possibility and not necessarily a bad one.

Lammers Points to Precedent

Speaking at the Ziggo Sport Race Café, Lammers was careful to frame a potential sabbatical as something with a history in the sport rather than an exceptional event. "What we should not forget is that Max is still incredibly young." He then sketched a scenario he sees as entirely plausible. "He could just as easily choose to step away for a few years and return later when he is enjoying it again." The list of drivers who have taken breaks and come back successfully is not short. "We have seen that before with Lauda, Schumacher, Alonso, and Raikkonen, all of whom returned successfully."

Verschoor: Verstappen Cannot Mask His Feelings

Richard Verschoor, currently racing in the European Le Mans Series and part of McLaren's development programme, offered a more personal take on why Verstappen keeps speaking out. "Max is someone who just says what he thinks, and you see that come through every time." He also observed that Verstappen's candour tends to give other drivers cover to say things they might otherwise hold back. "I actually think it is good that he does it. You also notice that other drivers are quicker to follow when he speaks up, which can be quite funny to watch."

Verschoor also pointed to something more fundamental. "If you genuinely step out of the car after a race or a session and you are not satisfied, you cannot keep hiding that. At some point you are simply done with it and it comes out on its own."