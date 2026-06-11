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Why pairing Verstappen with Antonelli could backfire for Mercedes

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Why pairing Verstappen with Antonelli could backfire for Mercedes

Peter Windsor believes Mercedes would be making a mistake if they pursued Max Verstappen, arguing that Toto Wolff already has the future he needs in Kimi Antonelli. The British journalist warned that pairing the reigning world champion with Mercedes' breakout talent could create more problems than silverware, despite the obvious appeal of uniting two of the grid's most formidable drivers.

Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes for years, but the conversation has shifted since Antonelli's rapid emergence as a championship contender this season. Windsor contends that Wolff has finally found what he spent years searching for after the retirement of Lewis Hamilton, and that adding Verstappen to the equation would be an unnecessary gamble born from fear rather than strategic logic.

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Windsor acknowledges the superficial allure of a Verstappen-Antonelli partnership but sees echoes of cautionary history. "From the outside, it sounds fantastic. Two absolute top drivers challenging each other every weekend, a bit like Senna and Prost back in the day. But everyone forgets how explosive that eventually became. That kind of rivalry can tear a team apart just as easily as it can make it stronger," he said.

Mercedes has already built its own superstar

The former Williams team member argues that Mercedes should take pride in what it has cultivated internally rather than look elsewhere. "Toto has developed a new superstar from nothing. Antonelli is already being compared to Verstappen and is showing why. If you've formed a talent like that yourself, why would you still bring in the original version? That seems completely unnecessary to me," Windsor explained.

George Russell also factors into Windsor's thinking. He views the British driver as a stable, points-scoring presence who understands his role within the team structure. Combined with Antonelli, Windsor believes Mercedes already has an excellent foundation for the seasons ahead without the complications that Verstappen's arrival might introduce.

Signing Verstappen out of fear is the wrong move

Windsor is particularly critical of the idea that Mercedes might move for Verstappen simply to prevent him from joining a rival. The Dutchman has been speculatively linked with nearly every top team on the grid, including McLaren and Audi, but Windsor argues that reactionary decision-making rarely ends well.

"Max would look good in any car. Every team in the world wants him and that's completely logical. But as soon as you sign a driver purely to prevent him from going to a competitor, you're making decisions out of fear instead of from a long-term vision," he said.

Windsor does concede that Antonelli himself would likely relish the challenge. "I even think Kimi would welcome that challenge with open arms. He'd probably think he could learn a lot from Max and maybe even beat him occasionally. He's level-headed enough for that," Windsor noted.

The risk outweighs the reward

Despite acknowledging Antonelli's confidence and maturity, Windsor remains firm in his view that Mercedes should resist the temptation. "If I were Toto Wolff, I wouldn't do it. It sounds like a dream scenario where Antonelli and Verstappen push each other to the limit every weekend and the championship is only decided in the last race. But in reality, you risk completely disrupting the balance within the team. Mercedes already has an exceptional talent in-house with Antonelli. That would be enough for me," he concluded.

Windsor's intervention adds another dimension to the ongoing speculation surrounding Verstappen's future, particularly as Mercedes continues to establish itself as a genuine championship force once again. Whether Wolff heeds such advice or pursues the blockbuster signing remains one of the paddock's most compelling questions heading into the next phase of the season

F1 News Max Verstappen Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
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  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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