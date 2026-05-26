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Norris Takes Responsibility for Canada After McLaren's Weekend Unravels

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Norris Takes Responsibility for Canada After McLaren's Weekend Unravels

Lando Norris is not pointing fingers after Canada. His race ended with a retirement, a decision over tyre strategy that he was part of, and a car that was clearly not comfortable with the cold conditions in Montreal. He is taking his share of the blame. 

Metal Pieces Where They Should Not Be 

Norris was candid with Sky Sports after climbing out of the car. "When I got out, there were metal components lying around in places where they absolutely should not be. So clearly something happened that simply should not have happened." He did not elaborate on the specific cause of the retirement but the implication was structural damage. 

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He found one small moment of lightness in an otherwise heavy afternoon. "The opening lap was probably the highlight of my day," he said with evident sarcasm. "After that my race literally ended with a bang. From a strategic point of view it was just not our day." 

He Made the Tyre Call With the Team and He Knows It 

The more interesting part of Norris's debrief was his refusal to deflect responsibility for the intermediate tyre decision that cost McLaren early in the race. Several teams made the same gamble and it hurt all of them, but McLaren were among the most affected. 

"That decision about the tyres was made together and I pushed for it myself, so I take my responsibility. But honestly I do not think we had the pace today to really compete regardless." The combination of a car that was not working well in low temperatures and a strategy that did not pay off produced a result that could not be explained by a single factor. "We were simply not in a good position in these cold conditions. Not much fell our way, but you have to deal with that. We learn from it and move on."

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren

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GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,488
  • Podiums 45
  • Grand Prix 157
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (26)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
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